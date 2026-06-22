by NIA

34. I turned 34. My fourth birthday in Ukraine 🇺🇦

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When I arrived here in the spring of 2022, I was still in my twenties. Sometimes it feels as if the woman who crossed the border back then and the woman writing these words today have lived entirely different lives.

Back then, I was full of idealism. I believed I could help. I believed that if enough people chose courage over comfort, good would prevail. I believed in international law, in solidarity, in the idea that truth still mattered. Four years later, I am older. And more honest with myself.

I am tired.

Not physically. Physical exhaustion is simple: you sleep, drink coffee, keep moving. Mental exhaustion is different. It settles somewhere deep inside you and accumulates over years.

It is the exhaustion of living in permanent uncertainty. The exhaustion of checking your phone and fearing what message might be waiting. The exhaustion of air raid alarms. Of explosions. Of worrying about people you love. Of watching diplomacy stall again and again while the war continues to demand more lives.

These days, I rarely follow the news closely. Not because I no longer care. Because I care too much.

Every postponed decision, every delayed shipment, every failed negotiation feels personal when people are still dying. Sometimes I think one of the greatest illusions about war is that it is made only of battles.

It isn’t.

War is also bureaucracy.

War is hierarchy.

War is being told that a problem is obvious, yet nobody is willing to solve it because it falls outside someone’s official responsibilities.

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For someone who spent years building a career around initiative and problem-solving, that reality has often been more exhausting than cold, mud, or sleepless nights.

Especially as a woman.

When I first came to Ukraine, I heard the same questions over and over again.

“Why didn’t you stay in Europe?”

“What about having children?”

“The army isn’t a place for women.”

Those attitudes still exist. But something has changed. Reality has forced change.

Over the past four years, I have watched Ukraine rethink what equality means, not through conferences or slogans, but through necessity. More and more often, people are judged not by gender, but by whether they can do the job.

It isn’t perfect. But it is progress. And progress matters.

Over these four years, I have been many different people. A volunteer helping internally displaced families. Someone organizing tactical medicine programs. A translator. A liaison for foreign volunteers. The person translating commanders’ orders at observation posts. The person accompanying foreigners through every stage of military service, sometimes all the way to evacuation points.

Then I became a Ukrainian citizen. And something changed inside me. I realized that I no longer wanted to stand next to the war. I wanted to stand inside it.

Not as someone helping others do the job. But as someone doing it herself. That decision eventually brought me to the Unmanned Systems Forces.

And for the first time in a very long time, I felt both strong and free.

Free because I could fly.

Free because I could make decisions.

Free because the results of my work were immediate and tangible.

A reconnaissance flight.

A detected target.

An infantry unit warned in time.

A mission completed.

For someone like me, that mattered. Perhaps that is the greatest change these four years have brought. I am less romantic than I was in 2022.

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Less naive.

Much more tired.

And much harder to impress.

But I am also stronger.

More resilient.

More certain of who I am.

And despite everything: the fear, the disappointments, the losses, the exhaustion, if I had to make the same decision again in March 2022, I would still come to Ukraine. Without hesitation.

Because for all the things this war has taken away, it has also given me something I never expected: a clearer understanding of what freedom costs.

And what it is worth.

NIA is a Ukrainian service woman of Belarusian origin who left her comfortable life as a corporate lawyer to go to fight for freedom in Ukraine. “I serve in a war where real life doesn’t stop. I work with drones and write about what remains human when everything else becomes operational.”