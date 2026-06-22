Two Grumpy Old Men on Ukraine 🇺🇦

Two Grumpy Old Men on Ukraine 🇺🇦

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David's avatar
David
5d

Nia is amazing. I am astonished at her resolve. Equality is hard won. She is proving that people are out there that still believe in a better world. It gets harder to find something that brings faith in humanity. She is one shining example.

Thank you Nia!

God Speed

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Deborah solleveld's avatar
Deborah solleveld
4d

Thank you for continuing your story. It is fascinating and I’m glad you are safe. I so wish everyone in Ukraine was safe. That you became a Ukrainian citizen tells how committed you are. Slava Ukraini 🇺🇦

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