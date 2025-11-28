BY MICHAEL ANDERSEN

I thought that I would have enjoyed starting a piece with ’I told you so, dear reader….’

But, in fact, I am left angry, frustrated, feeling powerless - ‘is there literally no limit to what ‘These United Crooks’, united across the Bering Strait, can get away with?’

I mean, I had kind of realized - over the 26 years he has held power - that the Russian dictator wasn’t too keen on Ukraine, but the disrespect towards the Ukrainians and sheer incompetence exhibited by the Trump administration boggles the mind. And to think than less than one year ago we were all chiding President Joe Biden for being too hesitant on Ukraine, for giving Putin too easy a ride.

My old friend Stevie Wit-less

My immediate reaction when I read the 28-point so-called ‘peace plan’ for Ukraine - leaked late on November 20 - was to joke that it must have been written in Moscow.

It turned out, of course, that I was partially right, as we all know by now.

There were two reasons why I immediately suspected the U.S. ’Peace Plan’ / ‘Piece Plan’ to have been authored in Russia. One was the syntax and semantics - pretty obvious to anybody who speaks Russian and has spent time around Russian bureaucrats and ‘politicians’. Another illustration that the Americans involved probably were not the sharpest tools in the box.

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As soon as I posted about this, several of my readers - and many more around the globe - took it upon themselves to run more professional, more thorough analyses of the document, proving that this was, indeed, first written in Russian. (P.S.: My readers are the best❤️)

The second reason was that the main dude involved from the American side was Steve Witkoff. (Some sources say with additional ‘expertise’ provided by the president’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, another estate agent, just makes the story even better/worse.) I had previously spent quite some energy looking into Mr Witkoff. And Witkoff spells trouble. Or rather, Witkoff spells incompetence leading to trouble. Or worse.

Share Two Grumpy Old Men on Ukraine 🇺🇦

In August, I published a couple of pieces here and here showing in some detail how the Russian dictator, Vladimir Putin, had run circles around the estate agent from New York. Stevie W is a great pal of Donald Trump and the U.S. President had, for reasons that can have little to do with foreign policy, decided to send him to the Kremlin to negotiate an end to the Russian invasion of Ukraine with Vladimir Putin. As you do.

Let’s take a second here, just to remind ourselves that this is, in fact, not normal. That none of this is normal. That a U.S. President decides to let a pal who is an estate agent be his point man on the biggest issue in international security, a war that has cost more than one million casualties, is not normal. It is just not normal. Let’s imagine that George W Bush had bypassed Condoleezza Rice and Donald Rumsfeld, and dozens of trained advisors and diplomats in the State Department and the Moscow embassy, and instead sent his estate agent to negotiate with Putin? (And yup, Vladimir was already in power when W took over, 25 years ago.) Or that Barack Obama had ignored Hillary Clinton and the extremely able U.S. ambassador to Moscow at the time, Michael McFaul, and instead had sent some dude he had bought a condo off to negotiate with the Kremlin?

Over the summer and spring, Witkoff met for many hours many times with Putin, one-on-one, on their own. Ask yourself why that is, and you will only come up with unpleasant answers.

In February, after only two meetings with the Russian dictator, Witkoff had been beaming that he and Putin had already “developed a friendship,” - “I like him.”

Soon thereafter, in March, Mr. Witkoff revealed that he doesn’t even command the most basic facts of the conflict, such as, for example, the names of the regions in dispute. Even though sweet Tucker Carlson did his best to help him along.

Even worse than Witkoff’s lack of factual knowledge is the fact that he - despite not knowing the first thing about Ukraine, or maybe because of that - readily accepts the Russian propaganda that these regions are ‘Russian-speaking’ and thus want to ‘belong’ to Russia. And that is why these regions - according to Steve and Tucker - in the ‘referenda’ of 2022 ‘voted’ to belong to Russia. Nothing to do with the fact that they had been occupied by the Russian army and that people were being frog-marched to vote yes to belong to Putistan. (Which, according to international law, of course, invalidates any such ‘referenda’.)

These 39 seconds of video are truly astonishing to watch: Stupid. Ignorant to the extreme. Laughable. Until you remember that Witkoff is the main link between the Russian dictator and the U.S. President when it comes to stopping the war in Ukraine. Imagine that you were Ukrainian and watched this dude talk about your country in this manner. Just imagine.

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Apart from his underwhelming analysis of international security, the estate agent also told a touching story about the Russian dictator:

He mused about how the Kremlin leader was “praying for his friend” when Trump became the target of an assassination attempt in July 2024.

“When the president was shot, [Putin] went to his local church and met with his priest and prayed for the president.”

President Trump, Witkoff said, was “clearly touched” when he heard the story.

“Putin is not a bad guy,” Witkoff assured Tucker. Who, to nobody’s surprise, was busy nodding.

“Steve had no idea about Russia” - says Donald Trump

To be fair, President Trump never hid the fact that Witkoff is clueless on Russia and Ukraine. No studies, no languages, no nothing. Only a few weeks after the Alaska summit disaster, the president revealed that he never actually expected much of Witkoff, clueless as his pal was on Russia and Putin: “Steve had no idea about Russia, had no idea about Putin too much, didn’t know too much about politics. But he was really good at real estate.”

I guess some Americans will be upset reading Trump’s throw-away remarks - ‘is this really what our government has come to?’ Then imagine being in Ukraine with Russian missiles raining down on you - and then hear how little, in his own words, the U.S. President cares.

I hear some of you protesting that this cannot possibly be a real quote. Well, see for yourself, my friend, word for word:

President Trump speaking in the Knesset, October 13, 2025

Three months ago, I argued that the main reason behind the ridiculous, humiliating, Putin-empowering summit in Alaska was the utter ignorance of Steve Witkoff. And of his boss. It is a funny little story - if you are not Ukrainian or too bothered about people being invaded, tortured, raped and killed.

After Witkoff’s 4-5 hour-long meeting with Putin in the Kremlin in August, the estate agent called Washington to brief his boss. Witkoff told Trump that Russia was now, all of a sudden, ready to withdraw from two of the southern regions of Ukraine - Kherson and Zaporizhzhia - in exchange for complete control of the Donbass. This was surprising. The first time Putin had ever floated that possibility. And, of course, it was total baloney.

So, a chest-thumping Trump told his European ‘partners’ that Witkoff’s meeting with Putin had been “even more productive than expected” and invited the Russian dictator to summit in Alaska. Oh, the irony. At the summit, of course, Putin never for one second entertained the idea of leaving any Ukrainian regions. It turned out that the New York estate agent=peace negotiator had misheard the Russian dictator. Which was probably made easier by Stevie not speaking a word of Russian.

According to the German paper BILD and the Wall Street Journal, “Trump’s special envoy is said to have completely misunderstood some of the Russians’ statements and misinterpreted them as concessions from Putin. He misinterpreted Russia’s demand for a ‘peaceful withdrawal’ of Ukrainians and Ukrainian troops from Kherson and Zaporizhzhia as an offer of a ‘peaceful withdrawal’ by the Russians from these regions.”

If I had written this as a film script, Hollywood would have rejected it as too fanciful. “So, Trump sends a mate of his to Moscow. The mate is clearly out of his depth, and Putin plays him – to get a meeting with Trump and to delay sanctions,” a Danish government official, placed high enough to be briefed on the process, told me in August. “And on that basis, the U.S. President gifts the Russian dictator a prestigious meeting, even on U.S. soil. Words fail me.” This is truly a unique moment in world history when dumb really does rule the world.

An Autumn of Russian terror. And more empty Trump blabber.

Back in August, I was left with this sinking feeling that there really is no limit for the incompetence and cluelessness of the Trump administration. And – most importantly – that the incompetence and sheer irresponsibility would cost many more innocent Ukrainians their lives (as well as thousands of Russian soldiers sent to their certain death by Putin).

It all came horribly true. In the three months after Alaska, Trump has barked more and louder at the Russian bear, publicly decrying his disappointment with Putin specifically targeting Ukrainian civilians:

“I go home, I tell the First Lady, ‘You know, I spoke to Vladimir today, we had a wonderful conversation.’ She says, ‘Oh, really? Another city was just hit.’”

“I don’t want to say he’s an assassin, but he’s a tough guy.”

But, all through the Autumn, Trump’s barking has mainly sounded like a little, useless, orange chihuahua you can ignore or kick out the backyard. Like this one.

Because despite the occasionally heavier rhetoric and despite many confused threats of sanctions, Trump has done practically nothing to stop Putin’s massacres on Ukrainians. Since the Alaska summit in August, the Russian dictator has continued, in fact multiplied, his nightly bombing raids on Ukrainian cities. His sadism getting more and more evident. In October, a U.N. report accused Russia of using drones to hunt down and maim and kill innocent Ukrainians - what has now become known as a ‘human safari.’

“Russian authorities have systematically coordinated actions to drive out Ukrainian civilians from their homes [in Kherson] through recurrent drone attacks,” the U.N. concluded. Hundreds have been killed, just in Kherson, 3,000 injured. Just to make it clear: “Russian authorities” is Putin. The same dictator that Stevie W called “not a bad guy,” and his boss previously has dubbed '“a genius.”

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Michael McFaul and many others have described the Russian-U.S. 28-point plan as “a plan for the capitulation of Ukraine.”

Such are the real-life consequences of sending your estate agent to negotiate with a Russian dictator who grew up in the KGB.

What’s next? We need to do our job better.

Several observers - notably fellow Substackers such as Anne Applebaum, Nick Cohen, Philips P. Obrien, Shaun Pinner and The Counteroffensive with Tim Mak are to different degrees raising questions about money changing hands, illicit protocols being signed during Witkoff’s dealings with the Putin regime.

The word ‘treason’ is being heard. Fingers crossed. Although, I am unsure whether treason, bribery or siphoning cash off the state registers are still a punishable offenses in Trumpistan?

As for Ukraine? As Anne Applebaum wrote a few days ago - “Trump and Witkoff are prolonging the war.” And let’s end on that sad, despicable note: Trump’s own envoy advising a Russian dictator on how to approach and convince the Donald is the stuff of ‘you could not make up this shit’. And, I apologize - it is almost impossible to write about without falling into deep sarcasm.

But the bottom line is this: Putin and his army are killing, killing and killing Ukrainians - and Trump and Witkoff are helping them. Possibly even making money on it. That is international politics anno 2025.

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