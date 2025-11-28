Two Grumpy Old Men on Ukraine 🇺🇦

Two Grumpy Old Men on Ukraine 🇺🇦

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Two Grumpy Old Men on Ukraine
Nov 28, 2025

Thank you.

If there was such a thing as 'hate poetry', maybe. But you are right - there really are no words for this kind of sadism. And imagine that the U.S. President calls the dictator in charge of this "a genius"...

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Alexis Ludwig
Nov 29, 2025

Answer to your title question: No, I am not. Nor should anyone else be.

The absurd farce you describe is yet more evidence, if yet more evidence were needed, that the current administration is deliberately inflicting incompetence, preferably of a malignant kind, into government/diplomatic/national security affairs as a matter of policy. Get rid of anyone who knows what they're doing, bypass existing structures and offices (where institutional expertise might still reside) just to make sure, and then unleash the proud package of aggressive stupidity and willful ignorance to see what happens. Great power politics Trumpistan style.

On a slightly higher-minded note, I recall what Montaigne once said somewhere about arrogance. People who overestimate their own abilities are actually doing two things at once. First, they're overestimating their own abilities with respect to an objective assessment of them; more importantly, they're underestimating the abilities of others, including to run circles around them. Witkoff is as witless and innocent as his Russian counterparts are experienced, knowledgeable, and skilled in the dark arts of manipulation. Merely to imagine the encounter--a dewy-eyed deer meeting a den of hungry wolves on the basis of equality to hash out a fair-minded agreement--is so painful a thought one feels compelled to banish it.

It really is the revenge of mass man, boastful, arrogant, ignorant, utterly empowered mass man. Revenge with a vengeance. Where does it end?

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