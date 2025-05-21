Two Grumpy Old Men on Ukraine 🇺🇦

Two Grumpy Old Men on Ukraine 🇺🇦

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James Quinn's avatar
James Quinn
May 21, 2025Edited

Trump just doesn’t get it. He still thinks dealing with Putin is no different than dealing with a NYC real estate broker. He has no more idea about Putin than LBJ had about Ho Chi Minh.

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10 replies by Two Grumpy Old Men on Ukraine and others
Doug Hiller's avatar
Doug Hiller
May 21, 2025

Exactly.

Without bothering to look up the date, about three months ago I posted “This Show Does Not Need To Go On”, basically pointing out that negotiating with Putin’s Russia would be a futile waste of time.

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