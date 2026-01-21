Two Grumpy Old Men on Ukraine 🇺🇦

Two Grumpy Old Men on Ukraine 🇺🇦

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Anna Bowles's avatar
Anna Bowles
Jan 21

Thank you for sharing your experience with us. For other readers of this post, I've collated a series of reports from Ukrainians talking about how they are coping with the freeze: https://annabowles.substack.com/p/how-not-to-freeze-to-death-part-1

Reply
Share
George Hawrysch's avatar
George Hawrysch
Jan 21

The 600K probably didn't go very far, maybe just out to where you can get a wood stove going.

And Claire is quite right: this will not nudge Ukrainians towards surrender. They don't like it, of course, but these people don't interpret such hardships as, well, hardships. They never have.

Please note, however, that Russians are exactly the same way. If someone were to shut off all power and water to Moscow for three months in the middle of winter, say, it would not change anyone's attitude to anything. This may sound impossible to us, but it's absolutely how it is.

Actually, far worse injuries that this would be ignored by both sides. In my somewhat informed opinion, I can't conceive of ANY circumstances in which either side could be induced to surrender. Not nukes, not total military annihilation, not American boots on the ground (joining either side) -- literally nothing. Makes me wonder how this will end...

Reply
Share
5 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Andersen & Bonner · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture