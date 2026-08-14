(Full disclosure: This is an AI-generated collage. As far as we know, the three have never met…)

BY MICHAEL ANDERSEN

Last night, I was messaging with one of the few Russian friends I am still in close contact with. He worked for Mikhail Gorbachev during the heady Glasnost years, as an unofficial liaison with the media.

Naturally, we talked about Karoline Leavitt’s resignation.

He had already heard the first jokes on the streets of Moscow:

What is the difference between Brezhnev, Putin and Trump?

Brezhnev had a Politburo to tell him he was right. Putin has his press secretary, Peskov, to tell the Russians he is right. Peskov then sends the manuscript to Karoline Leavitt in Washington. At first, they had some trouble getting the meaning across in American. Then they found the word: “Tremendous!”

“Have you noticed how Trump looks more and more like Brezhnev, day by day?” my friend asked me.

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Of course, Trumpistan is not the Soviet Union. The societies are radically different, but there is a striking similarity in the political ritual surrounding an increasingly dominant leader: assertion becomes fact through repetition, institutional loyalty, and the collective agreement to pretend.

There is a disturbing similarity in the end products that Pravda and Karoline Leavitt serve up to their citizens. Experts call it “ritualised lying.”

It was 47 years ago that the Soviets invaded Afghanistan - a pointless misadventure that would alienate them from their allies and eventually help bring down their empire and, ultimately, the Soviet Union itself. The world was following every drop of drool and incoherent babble leaving the mouth of Leonid Brezhnev, the Soviet leader.

Why? Well, because Leonid Brezhnev was in charge of the world’s biggest, most aggressive army and nuclear arsenal – and could finish your life in a second. That sort of makes you pay attention.

Soviet citizens – and the international experts and pundits - were speculating on a daily basis about whether the supreme leader was still alive, still ‘there’, still able to able to control his bladder and bowels, who will he invade next, which one of his allies in the Politbureau will he exterminate tomorrow, and just how corrupt is he and his cronies?

Both Brezhev’s son and his son-in-law - both spectacularly inept and corrupt - were given posts in the Soviet government.

This was at the height of the Second Cold War, around 1980.

Brezhnev’s allies came and went, from love to hate in the bat of an eyelid.

Long before photoshop, allies would be retouched out of ‘team photos’. But back then, when the Soviet versions of Elon Musk, Kristi Noem and Marjorie Taylor Greene disappeared, they really disappeared. As Stalin liked to say: ‘You get rid of the man, you get rid of the problem.’ Literally.

The Soviet leader did not normally have to deal with any inquisitive media.

But it did happen once or twice in his ‘career’ when he particularly fcuked up - as, for example, when he invaded Czechoslovakia in 1968. In conversations in Prague with the leaders of the country he had just invaded, an angry Brezhnev complained that the local media were conducting an “organised campaign” against him, claiming that they were “fake media and fake journalists.” Ring any bells?

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There was, of course, no internet and no free media in the Soviet Union, so all irreverent gossip about the regime would take place in the family kitchen, and only with people you trusted.

Memes did not yet exist – imagine that! Instead, people would amuse each other with what was known as ‘anecdotes’, small, poignant and often hilarious, elegant jokes, vignettes. Some were probably true, some probably not.

The Soviet people laughed at Brezhnev’s extreme fondness for plying himself with medals and honours. Or, rather, his desperate need to have it look like other people revered him and wanted to grant him this or that honour, often even inventing occasions out of the blue.

Time magazine described the Brezhnev era as “the Bronze Age” because of the leader’s enthusiasm for medals and decorations. In total, Brezhnev received 114 medals and decorations - most of them with increasingly cringy and far-fetched ‘motivations.’

Yes, believe it or not, this man sitting at the centre of the world, feared by millions, still had this bizarre, childish desire to be - loved?

Or at least for it to look like people liked him.

I once met a man from the KGB who had worked in Brezhnev’s security detail. He told me that part of his job was to make sure that the pins on the many medals on Brezhnev’s chest would not poke through the lapel and injure the great leader. That had happened a few times and the boss had now developed a fear of this happening again.

So, before each medal ceremony, this guy would have to explain to the poor official ‘awarding’ Brezhnev the medal - always, of course, shaking with nerves - to be extra careful. Or else.

He also told me that in his more lucid moments, Brezhnev was actually aware of how ridiculous his hunt for outwards ‘recognition’ was. Once, after having been ‘awarded’ yet another medal, now sporting a full chest of medals and ribbons, the ageing Brezhnev leaned over to him, out of breath, and whispered:

“Careful, comrade… one more medal and I’ll tip over.”

One wonders whether President Trump in a quiet moment with Melania in the Residence also smiles at the bizarreness of it all?

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Nobody knew what really went on behind the closed curtains in the Kremlin. Nobody had ‘access.’ All was guess work in the dark. It was called ‘Kremlinology’. Thousands of analysts and journalists made a living out of it. They would self-confidently pronounce on our TV screens every night. It was an industry.

But nobody really had a clue. Because the great leader was not a ‘politician’ – meaning somebody who had gained office with a publicised political agenda of things that he wanted to do for your country.

No, Brezhnev was simply a cheap, brutal, uneducated crook, a mafiosi, who had taken over the country. And placed his mates in positions of power, many of them spectacularly unqualified. And he was now making it up as he went along. Power was the name of his game. And to hold on to it.

And to steal. Always to steal. Brezhnev had zero intention of lifting a finger for the people for whom he proclaimed he was ruling.

As he clung to power, Brezhnev became utterly unpredictable and blabbering.

His own citizens and the world were reduced to reading tea leaves and listening to different factions of his regime spinning the latest – ‘this is what it means when Brezhnev says this or that’, ‘no, no, he is still alive’, and ‘no no, there was no yellow liquid running out of his trouser leg, your eyes must have made a mistake…’

Although Brezhnev did not have an aggressive blonde on a podium lying for him, the people of the Soviet Union knew full well that they were being lied to. In Siberia in the 1980s, somebody told me this anecdote:

Sergey is a bright 8-year-old school boy. His teacher asks him:

“Sergey, who is the most important person in the Soviet Union?”

Sergey immediately responds:

“Comrade Brezhnev, of course.”

“Correct. And who is the second most important person?”

Sergey thinks for a second, then says:

“Brezhnev’s speechwriter.”

The teacher nods and goes on:

“Correct. And who is the third most important person?”

Sergey, remembering having watched the growling, drooling Brezhnev on TV, answers:

“Brezhnev’s nurse, comrade teacher.”

Brezhnev’s spin doctoring was more concrete and primitive than Trump’s. He simply controlled all the media - owned and controlled by the Communist Party. No need for any blonde attack dogs here.

But, in reality, the end products that Pravda and Karoline Leavitt sell their citizens are not that different:

‘Believe what I am telling you, not what your eyes and ears are telling you.’

Experts on the Soviet Union dubbed it ‘ritualised lying’ or ‘the collective performance of unreality.’

The leadership would say something.

Officials would repeat it.

Journalists would print it.

Citizens would pretend to believe it.

And everybody knew that everybody else knew.

What you’re seeing around President Trump sometimes looks like a more personalised version of this Soviet ritual:

Trump says something → White House spokesperson repeats it → administration officials defend it → friendly media amplify it → everyone else is expected to treat the assertion as reality.

“We are the most popular country in the world” or “We’re winning. We’re winning like never before… We’re winning, winning, winning.”

But in Trump’s America, the White House doesn’t control the press, of course. It therefore has to fight with, attack, discredit and pressure the independent press while simultaneously creating its own information ecosystem.

And Karoline Leavitt was one of the central cogs in this system.

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So, while the different factions around Brezhnev kept power and kept stealing, the Soviet Union sank only deeper into corruption, and fell to pieces.

I travelled all over the enormous Soviet Union during those years, and watched how - long before the USSR officially broke down, at the beginning of the 1990s – large sways of the country, in effect, had broken away, ignoring Moscow.

Either, as in Ukraine, to try to build a modern, European country - or, as in the case of Central Asia, being taken over by primitive, feudal khans. (Some are still in power. Or their kids are. Or cousins.)

In the end, as we know, as history does with every empire, the Soviet citizens lost their country, stability, jobs and pensions. The USSR descended into dark chaos with incredible speed, and many unforeseen consequences, not least terrible wars. Putin’s assault on the Ukrainians being the latest and worst.

But long before that happened – long before the actual, concrete break down - it was clear for outsiders who had the chance to visit where this was going.

It was just a question of how bad it would be.

Ronald Reagan loved to collect Soviet anecdotes. He always introduced them as jokes that the Russians themselves had told him: