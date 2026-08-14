Two Grumpy Old Men on Ukraine 🇺🇦

Two Grumpy Old Men on Ukraine 🇺🇦

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
John Maton's avatar
John Maton
7h

Excellent, as always. Thank you.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Two Grumpy Old Men on Ukraine
Margaret B Betz's avatar
Margaret B Betz
6h

The stories are true, and the names haven't been changed, since no one is innocent. I like how you recite the basics in Brezhnev's Russia. It certainly resonates with our own sad situation.

Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Andersen & Bonner · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture