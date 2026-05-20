BY POLINA POLOZHENTSEVA

There is a particular problem with people who like logic: complex questions rarely come with a single correct answer. In Ukraine, we joke about this by imagining the existence of a “Ministry of Simple Solutions”. If such a ministry existed, I would not only seek its advice - I would probably apply for a position there myself.

Until then, this essay is my attempt to think through a question that has become impossible to avoid: what should happen to Russian culture in the modern world? Should it be cancelled? Or should we, as defenders of the canon like to insist, simply “leave the dead grandfathers alone”?

After the London premiere of my play The Village Where Nobody Suffers, an elderly Englishwoman approached me with what she clearly believed was the highest form of praise.

“Your writing reminds me very much of Chekhov,” she said, blushing slightly as she took my hand into both of hers. “Well done, Polina. Well done.”

The scene was so full of warmth, admiration and genuine delight that I could not bring myself to explain how uncomfortable the comparison made me feel. I thanked her politely and then spent the next month thinking about it.

I suspect Chekhov does not mean to this woman what Chekhov means to me. She probably studied him at school. Perhaps she once visited Moscow. Maybe every December she and her husband attend The Nutcracker without a flicker of political anxiety. I am inventing details, of course - I do not even know her name - but that is precisely the point.

For much of the world, Russian culture exists in a realm of aesthetic nostalgia, detached from consequence. For me, it does not.

In 2012, a friend and I travelled to Yalta — then still Ukrainian Yalta — for New Year’s Eve. It was my first trip away after becoming a mother, and I felt almost euphoric with freedom. We paid for tickets to a holiday party that turned out to be Soviet kitsch in its purest form: loud music, synthetic glamour and forced cheerfulness. I hated it instantly. I have always had what can only be described as an allergic reaction to Soviet aesthetics.

My friend felt the same. So we stole a bottle of champagne and a few mandarins from the buffet and escaped to the Black Sea promenade. We arrived five minutes before midnight, just as the fireworks began and strangers started embracing one another with theatrical declarations of “Happy New Year!” We happened to stop beside the statue of The Lady with the Dog — Chekhov again, inevitably.

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I grew up in eastern Ukraine, where our school curriculum barely differed from the Russian one. I read The Idiot eight times as a teenager. I owned a VHS copy of the television adaptation starring Yevgeny Mironov — the same Russian actor who now publicly describes Ukrainians like me as “fascists.”

At primary school, my best friend and I drew comics in which Pushkin appeared as one of the heroes, alongside Gogol and Shevchenko. Russian literature was woven into the texture of my adolescence. My first boyfriend adored Bulgakov. Yes, Bulgakov was born and raised in Kyiv, but his work also contains unmistakably imperial views, for which he is increasingly criticised today. At one point, through the voice of a character in The White Guard, he effectively dismisses the very existence of Ukraine and the Ukrainian language.

And yet Ukraine still exists. Which must be deeply inconvenient for Bulgakov.

This is the uncomfortable truth at the centre of the debate: Russian culture is not external to me. It shaped me. I quoted Russian classics in order to sound intelligent. Even now, when I accidentally remember one of those quotations, I instinctively translate it into Ukrainian, as though smuggling something illegal across a border.

Abandoning this inheritance is not emotionally simple. Alongside Pushkin came my first experience of heartbreak — embarrassingly close to Tatyana and Onegin. Alongside Russian rock music came my first kiss, my first sex, my first catastrophic breakup.

And still, after Russia occupied Crimea in 2014, I stopped consuming Russian culture almost overnight.

Not because I suddenly believed it lacked artistic merit. That would be intellectually dishonest.

I stopped because, for me, no degree of artistic brilliance outweighs human life. If the names of these cultural giants are being used to soften, excuse or legitimise violence, then I no longer care how beautiful the sentences were.

A few days ago in London, I met a theatre acquaintance for coffee and told him about the “Chekhov” compliment.

“Relax,” he said, patting me on the head with astonishing confidence. “You’re not Chekhov. You’re Taras Shevchenko.”

Unfortunately, this was not the comforting patriotic moment one might imagine. It was merely the introduction to a 90-minute lecture on why Russian culture must never be “cancelled”.

What made the conversation exhausting was not the disagreement itself, but the realisation that I was suddenly expected to choose between maintaining a friendship and defending a principle. There are certain conversations where, after the very first sentence, you realise no one will leave unchanged.

And the truth is simple: if Russian missiles are not falling on your family, it is much easier to defend Tolstoy.

After four years living in London, I have noticed how dramatically perspective shifts once you leave Ukraine. Inside the country, stopping Russia by whatever means available can feel not only reasonable but morally urgent. Outside Ukraine, the war often becomes background noise - a distant tragedy people vaguely remember between election cycles and Netflix releases.

Sometimes, I genuinely suspect people are unsure whether the war is even still happening.

So the same questions return again and again:

“What does Tolstoy have to do with Putin?”

“What exactly did Pushkin do wrong?”

“Who is harmed if I go to see Tchaikovsky?”

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The final push that made me write this essay came during a party with Indian friends in London. A young woman in a beautiful sari heard that I was Ukrainian and smiled warmly.

“Oh, Ukraine,” she said. “The Brothers Karamazov was my favourite book at school.”

In India. At school. Thousands of miles from Russia, in a country scented with cardamom and sandalwood.

“There are so many extraordinary male characters,” she continued, naming her favourite brother.

And all I could think was: how many generations of Russian men who later became soldiers, executioners or propagandists also grew up admiring Dostoevsky?

Before the full-scale invasion, every Ukrainian city seemed to contain a Pushkin monument. Empires have always marked territory through culture as much as through military force. First come the tanks; then come the poets.

Meanwhile, somewhere in London, diplomats attend Swan Lake and discuss “complex geopolitical realities” over wine. Every Spotify stream, every YouTube view, every sold-out production of a Russian classic contributes, however microscopically, to the global normalisation of a state that has long since abandoned any meaningful relationship with humanity.

A few days ago, the sister of one of my closest friends was killed under the rubble in Kyiv.

And that, more than any literary argument, remains impossible to intellectualise away.

Polina Polozhentseva is a Ukrainian playwright living in London. Her plays are full of humour, although audiences sometimes don’t laugh - because ‘you can’t laugh about war, can you?’ Her plays include Don’t Freak Out (Wild Theatre, Kyiv), Grandma and Grandpa Are Having Sex (Theatre of Playwrights, Kyiv), and Save The Light (Barons Court Theatre). Her work has been staged internationally and translated into English, German, and Polish.