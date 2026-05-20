Two Grumpy Old Men on Ukraine 🇺🇦

Two Grumpy Old Men on Ukraine 🇺🇦

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William Titelman's avatar
William Titelman
May 20

This is a wonderful, beautifully written piece that is quite profound. Not long ago I had a plan to visit Saint Petersburg, en route to a wedding in Sweden. It would have been my first visit to Russia. I had the thought of seeing and experiencing the cultural riches there. Of course, those riches were, one must recognize, mostly imported from Europe in an effort to “Europeanize”, bring western culture, to a nation that is inherently not European, not western, at all. Upon reflection, I cancelled. The thought of lending my presence and spending my money in any way that might provide or lend implicit support for Putin was a line my conscious would not allow me to cross. An admittedly small act of resistance. I must confess that I am descended from Ukrainian Jews. Suffice it to say that I understand the position and passion of Polina and admire it.

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Mark Bunting's avatar
Mark Bunting
May 20

Brilliant & thought provoking.

A must read.

Glory to Ukraine. Slava Ukraini

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