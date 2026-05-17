Two Grumpy Old Men on Ukraine 🇺🇦

Two Grumpy Old Men on Ukraine 🇺🇦

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Teri Simonds's avatar
Teri Simonds
May 17

“…the U.S. Commander-in-Chief is spectacularly ill-suited to have anything to do with war and international relations.” He is spectacularly ill-suited to do *anything*.

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Dan Beach's avatar
Dan Beach
May 17

Sounds to me like the U.S will dissect Ukraine drone design, and attempt to manufacture it in this country. We will likely inflate the project, hand it to Boeing, and it will become bloated and unwieldy. Arms manufacturers will push back on anything that disturbs their traditional military sales. Net zero. Makes me livid that we can mine Ukraine for their innovations, but we’re declining to help them. So short sighted.

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