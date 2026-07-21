Two Grumpy Old Men on Ukraine 🇺🇦

Two Grumpy Old Men on Ukraine 🇺🇦

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John Maton's avatar
John Maton
3d

The Ukrainian army needs more women.

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ABossy's avatar
ABossy
1d

Nia, you will ace this. Because you're a woman, you will study harder, bring more intensity and drive for perfection, and use your intelligence to think outside the box. Don't forget, early NASA women out-performed men in space flight exercises. They never got to go to space because the world wasn't ready. But it's ready now and you will fly. 🇺🇦💪

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