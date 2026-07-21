by NIA

I was sent back to school. Again.

This time to train as a fixed-wing drone pilot-operator for a new system.

Perhaps someone else would have been glad of a month's rest from combat. Not me. I wanted productivity, not four weeks of being taught something I would have learned faster in the field, alongside people who already knew how.

I was the only woman there. The men looked at me with condescension. Some asked my brother-in-arms, needling him: "So what does Nia actually do with you?"

He answered: "The same as the rest of us."

That didn't satisfy their curiosity, and they went on:

— Everything? She'll start the generator too?

— Yes, — my brother-in-arms answered.

— Fix a drone?

— Yes.

— Dig a dugout?

— Yes — my friend answered, a little wearily — she does whatever's needed of a soldier.

The questions stopped. The looks didn't.

I found myself wondering: would this have come to me so easily if I hadn't already flown another fixed-wing before? Probably not.

This skill was hard-won, but it mattered to me, on principle, not just to learn it, but to become better at it than anyone else.

I was anxious before the theory exam, even though I was sure I'd pass. That's just my thing - worrying over nothing.

I passed the theory, and my work was singled out as the most thorough in the class.

Then came the practical. I felt the nerves. And, to my own surprise, landed the new aircraft on the first try.

Then something clicked in my head: That was luck. I don't actually know how to do this. From that moment my landings stopped going well. The third one nearly ended in a crash - the trainee instructor saved the drone at the last second from what would have been a fatal wing strike.

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After that the lead instructor lost interest in me, and I focused on the operator side of things. The interface was simple, in English, and close enough to the fixed-wing I'd already flown in combat that none of it gave me trouble anymore.

Then the announcement: the senior instructor for this specialty would join us the following week. I had to get both certificates: pilot and operator. Had to. So the time wouldn't be wasted.

On the weekend I went to the school and put in hours on the simulator. Not the same as a real fixed wing, but my fingers needed to get used to the joystick. That's the foundation.

On the Monday, the lead instructor wouldn't let me fly.

The next day I decided to be direct and firm: I needed both certificates.

— You're really going to fly? he asked, laughing.

— Yes.

— You've already worked with a drone in combat?

— Yes. I need to learn on this one.

— We'll see, he smirked.

— I'm no magician. But I'll give you the chance.

That was enough for me.

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They paired me with the same trainee instructor.

He told me:

— I can see how much this matters to you. Stop being afraid you'll fail. Your problem isn't in your hands. It's in your head.

The nerves didn't go away. I knew he was right, and it didn't change a thing. Ten pairs of eyes were watching me: a woman they didn't understand, here, at war.

Why wasn't I in the kitchen?

And underneath it, the pull to prove I was just as good - that women simply aren't given the chance.

I took off. Time to land, and again the drone came in too fast, dangerously fast, the kind of speed that loses you the drone. I went around for a second pass, and in my head, Diesel's voice: I believe in you. You've flown before. You've learned this. You'll manage.

It landed crooked, clipping the ground with its right wing. We checked it right away - no damage.

A tear of relief ran down my dusty, tired face, and evaporated as fast as it had come.

I was pleased with myself. After that the landings got steadier, cleaner, more confident. By the end of the week I was landing at night.

I'm grateful to the trainee instructor, whose first student I became, who didn't write me off as unteachable. Grateful to the lead instructor, who is, in his own way, something of a magician. Grateful to Diesel, who is always there and always believes.

But most of all - to myself. For allowing myself, even for a moment, to believe in myself and open up fully.

And there I was - a graduate. The only one to receive both certificates: pilot and operator.

Going back to combat, to where, through the lens of a reconnaissance drone, I'll catch a fraction of a second of sunrise from higher than any bird flies.

And then I'll fly on to reconnaissance, so that this sun, and tomorrow's sun, reaches as many people as possible.

NIA is a Ukrainian service woman of Belarusian origin who left her comfortable life as a corporate lawyer to go to fight for freedom in Ukraine. “I serve in a war where real life doesn’t stop. I work with drones and write about what remains human when everything else becomes operational.”