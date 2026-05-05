Two Grumpy Old Men on Ukraine 🇺🇦

Two Grumpy Old Men on Ukraine 🇺🇦

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Deborah solleveld's avatar
Deborah solleveld
4d

Oh my goodness, I was holding my breath for her. So glad she and her team are safe for now 🙏🏼🇺🇦Slava ukraini

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