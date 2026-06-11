BY MICHAEL ANDERSEN

14 years ago today, as you can see above, I was naively hoping that Denmark and Ukraine would play each other in the final of the Euro-2012 football championships.

It did not happen, of course, but holding the European Championship in Ukraine (and Poland) for sure opened the horizons for many Ukrainians. ‘There is an alternative.’

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‘𝑼𝒌𝒓𝒂𝒊𝒏𝒆 𝒊𝒔 𝑬𝒖𝒓𝒐𝒑𝒆’

Less than two years later, in the winter of 2013-14, I was on the Maidan square for weeks on end, watching how Ukrainians took back their country. Naively hoping for them that they would be allowed to - that we in the West would be intelligent enough to listen to them and ACT decisively in support. (Spoiler alert: we were not that intelligent.)

And that the Kremlin would understand that there was nothing it could do to stop them. (Spoiler alert: it did not understand that.)

I was the director of a big Danish media project at the time, doing our best to support our Ukrainian journalism and university colleagues.

Yes, Denmark was deeply involved in the defence and construction of Ukraine’s democracy also back then.

For me personally, there is a direct line from my work back then to what I do today - still trying to inform people in the West about Ukraine and Ukrainians, trying to make us understand that ‘Ukraine is Europe!’ - for their sake and for ours.

𝑻𝒉𝒆 𝑼𝒌𝒓𝒂𝒊𝒏𝒊𝒂𝒏𝒔 𝒔𝒕𝒐𝒐𝒅 𝒖𝒑

At the same time as running the media project, I would - as a radio reporter - go to the Maidan square with my beloved microphone every night, at every meeting and listen to the dreams of the Ukrainians, old and young.

That winter was cold for my feet. But warm for my heart.

In fact, I was one of the very few foreign journalists on the Maidan that first night, 21 November 2013, when it all started. When a few hundred Ukrainians got together to protest their corrupt president Yanukovich having turned down an association agreement with the European Union - because Putin had threatened and bribed him to.

The young Ukrainians were not having it. They stood up.

It was the most beautiful thing I have ever seen. And I have observed, analysed, written and talked about politics in the former Soviet Union for most of my life.

I went to the mass meetings in Lviv and Kharkiv, Dnipro and Odesa. Everywhere dreams and demands. “Ukraine is Europe.’

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𝑻𝒉𝒆 𝒅𝒂𝒏𝒈𝒆𝒓𝒐𝒖𝒔 𝒔𝒕𝒆𝒓𝒆𝒐𝒕𝒚𝒑𝒆𝒔

To counter the many disgraceful and wrong stereotypes flourishing in the West at the time, I travelled Ukraine for months from east to west, north to south, to make a documentary film.

My aim was to show that

NO, this was not a Ukrainian civil war but a Russian invasion.

NO, Ukrainians were not divided by language.

NO, ‘half’ of the Ukrainians did not want to belong to Russia.

It seems crazy and sad to think that only 12 years ago many, many in the West believed such stereotypes - because of often piss poor coverage even by what we back then called ‘reputable media.’

And because many western politicians mindlessly repeated such ‘facts.’

In one sentence: Ukrainians all over Ukraine told me that they wanted to live like the rest of Europe. Democracy, accountability, freedom.

They saw themselves as part of Europe. Zero doubt.

That has not changed. Quite the contrary.

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𝑷𝒖𝒕𝒊𝒏 𝒘𝒂𝒏𝒕𝒔 𝒚𝒐𝒖𝒓 𝒔𝒐𝒖𝒍 𝒎𝒐𝒓𝒆 𝒕𝒉𝒂𝒏 𝒚𝒐𝒖𝒓 𝒔𝒐𝒊𝒍

After a while, in 2014, Putin realised that this was happening - that the Ukrainians were turning free and European.

And he decided first to gun down 100 demonstrators.

And when that did not kill the dreams and the demands of the Ukrainians, he decided to invade - his little green men in Crimea and Donbas.

But - make no mistake about it: This was never about SOIL for Putin. This was about SOUL.

He wanted to control the soul of the Ukrainians. To implant a true Soviet soul in them.

The soil would be an easy by product. He thought.

Today, 12 years after he first invaded, it is simply about ruining and killing for Putin.

I have met Putin on several occasions over the years - mainly before he shot to fame and power - he is one sly, mean bastard, and not stupid.

The guy is a KGB agent at heart - at soul. So stop reading western ‘experts’ who tell you that Putin does not know what is going on, that he does not know that the Russian army is leaking men like no other army in history.

Putin knows. But he does not care.

Why? Because he is a Soviet KGB agent. Respect for life was trained and beaten out of him many decades ago. Ask anybody who has lived and worked in the (former) Soviet Union and has been ‘lucky’ enough to see such men torture friends and colleagues to death, in front of their relatives.

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𝑻𝒉𝒆 𝒆𝒏𝒅 𝒈𝒂𝒎𝒆 𝒊𝒔 𝒖𝒑 𝒕𝒐 𝒖𝒔

Putin knows very well that he can NOT win this war any longer.

But he also knows that if he loses the war, he loses his life.

And as a true tyrant, a true Russian tyrant, Putin values his own life higher than the lives of millions of his slaves and of innocent Ukrainians. And we in the West let him. We let him and the grey, ugly, brutal Soviet men who support him - and benefit from running his killing machine - continue.

There are so many things we should and could have done. All the way back in 2014, or even 2008, when Putin invaded Georgia, and it was obvious where this was going.

But, in short: Putin is a primitive, nasty bully. He understands only one language - power. As Kamala Harris said about her over-fed, spoiled, ignorant, megalomanic opponent:

“Putin will eat you for lunch, Donald.”

Instead, for years, we intellectually lazy, or sometimes jus well-meaning westerners blabbered about a ‘re-set’ with Russia and ‘looking into Putin’s eyes’ and ‘trusting him’. And thousands of western businessmen and women were perfectly willing to close their eyes, ears and minds to get their part of the dirty and easy money in Russia.

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𝑯𝒊𝒔𝒕𝒐𝒓𝒚 𝒂𝒏𝒅 𝑴𝒆𝒎𝒐𝒓𝒚

The Ukrainians stood up because of their history and memory. And courage. “We are not Russians.” “Ukraine is not Russia.”

One of the main reasons we westerners have worked with Putin, made cash with Putin, closed our eyes to Putin, is that we do not study the history enough, not well enough. We live in a fast world, we don’t dwell on memories, we ‘move on.’

Thoughtfulness is not sexy.

In 2026, you can get elected to high office by poking fun at people who know what they are talking about, who protest that not everything can be explained in 140 characters, a 30-second reel or on Tik-tok.

My blog here on Substack is focused on this, all that boring, serious ‘stuff’: Unless you know and understand the history of ‘Ukraine’, what Ukrainians and Russians think of ‘Ukraine’, you will never be able to understand what is going on in this war.

And you will never be able to understand how this war - this invasion - can end. For Ukraine. And for Europe. And for the Russians.

And what happens if we don’t.

The FACT that so many in 2014 - when Putin first invaded - happily bought the rubbish that this was a ‘civil war’ amongst Ukrainians should be the most massive warning sign.

If you ‘get’ this, I hope that you will visit my blog, and participate in the debate.