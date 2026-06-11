Two Grumpy Old Men on Ukraine 🇺🇦

Two Grumpy Old Men on Ukraine 🇺🇦

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John Maton's avatar
John Maton
2d

Excellent, thank you.

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1 reply by Two Grumpy Old Men on Ukraine
Sasha Antonov's avatar
Sasha Antonov
2d

🇺🇦 Everyone seems to talk about Delta.

One of Ukraine’s most important military technologies.

I decided to understand what it actually is — beyond the headlines and buzzwords.

https://sashaantonov.substack.com/p/delta-an-attempt-to-understand-it?utm_source=share&utm_medium=android&r=5feb9f

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