Two Grumpy Old Men on Ukraine 🇺🇦

Two Grumpy Old Men on Ukraine 🇺🇦

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Sonia's avatar
Sonia
4d

Polina, you are correct - none of us are "self-made".

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Deborah solleveld's avatar
Deborah solleveld
4d

I guess we need our privileges pointed out occasionally so we can make up for them

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