BY POLINA POLOZHENTSEVA

Last week in London, I met up with a friend who also works in the arts (and activism). We sprawled on the grass in a park, sipping iced lattes. We agreed to meet for an hour and somehow ended up spending the entire day together.

To be honest, I sometimes suspect this woman might be my soulmate. The trouble is, we’ve never had enough time to properly test that theory because she … moved from London to Berlin.

When I asked why she had left London — she said something that stayed with me.

Well, actually, that’s not quite how it happened.

What I asked was: why would anyone leave the greatest city in the world, where there’s something for everyone and everything you could possibly need?

And she replied:

“I got tired of looking at privileges I didn’t have access to.”

Share

The more we talked, the more I agreed.

Living in London as a wartime migrant means constantly having things right in front of you that remain entirely out of your reach: designer clothes, luxury cars, rooftop pools, invitation-only parties, film premieres attended by celebrities.

In one sense, the life that once seemed impossible because it existed in another country is now right beside you. In another sense, it remains just as distant as ever.

I’ve recently been reading Americanah by the Nigerian writer and blogger Chimamanda Ngozi Adichie, who became famous partly because she refuses to pat white people on the head and reassure them that everything is fine.

When someone says, “Society has made so much progress in the last hundred years. Now a white person can openly date a Black person,” her response is essentially: “Why on earth did the previous situation exist in the first place?”

That thought unsettled me.

Not because of race, exactly. I come from a country where racial diversity was never a major social issue simply because there wasn’t much diversity to begin with. I suspect that if there had been, we wouldn’t necessarily have handled it any better than America.

But in Ukraine, I never thought of myself as white.

And certainly not as privileged.

Share

So the question that’s been occupying my mind lately is the one in the title.

People generally like to believe they are where they are because of their achievements. It’s deeply uncomfortable to notice the advantages that move some people through life a little faster than others.

Those advantages can take many forms.

Perhaps your father is the CEO of an influential company. Perhaps you hold an American passport. Perhaps you have white skin. Yes, yes, I’m still trying to make peace with that one myself.

Or perhaps you simply grew up in a home without violence. Which, when you think about it, is an astonishing privilege.

Closer to home, being a woman rather than a man in wartime Ukraine is also a privilege. Women have a choice: go to the front or stay behind. Men often do not.

To be honest, that privilege still makes me uncomfortable, even though very few men seemed uncomfortable with their own privileges before 2022.

You’ll often hear men say:

“Fine. Let feminists fight for women’s right to go to war.”

It reminds me of a very old joke about bees campaigning against honey.

Recognising your own privilege can make you squirm in your chair. But are we actually willing to give it up? Not often.

It’s much easier to do what Victoria Beckham does and insist that you’ve simply worked incredibly hard for everything you own. Whether you started from zero or from a few million pounds is apparently a minor detail.

As I write this, another thought occurs to me.

People who point out other people’s privilege often come across as aggressive. Even I sounded aggressive in my own head while thinking about Victoria Beckham.

While my sister and I were collecting bottles on the beach and exchanging them for pocket money, she was being driven around in a Rolls-Royce.

And whenever I hear grand speeches about hard work, part of me wants to respond: “I work bloody hard too.”

When my child was very young, there were periods when I finished freelance writing jobs at five in the morning because I kept taking extra work home. My regular office job started at eight.

So what should privileged people do?

A pretty fair question. Assuming I’ve successfully guided you to this point.

The truth is: I don’t know.

One possible answer is simply to say:

“I know how lucky I’ve been.”

That small sentence removes a surprising amount of gaslighting from public life.

It stops the conversation from becoming one about hardworking people versus lazy people.

Sometimes (almost) everyone is working hard. Some people just happen to have access to different tools for building their lives.

Those tools don’t become any less real simply because we choose not to mention them.

My own approach has been to work on accepting that the world is not fair in any human sense.

Share

I still believe in karma, although not in any straightforward way.

We never get to witness the suffering of people who misuse their privilege. Unfortunately.

Years ago I attended a lecture by a Buddhist teacher who cheerfully announced:

“I can easily explain how Princess Diana becomes a mafia boss over several lifetimes — and then becomes Princess Diana again.”

I’m paraphrasing, but the idea was roughly this.

When you possess a great deal of privilege, you start using it carelessly. Eventually the good karma runs low, but your taste for comfort remains. So our hypothetical Diana begins lying, cheating and stealing in order to maintain her lifestyle.

As that karma is gradually depleted, she may begin to experience suffering directly. In this worldview, she could be reborn with a disability, or in an extremely poor and dangerous country where she faces hardship, discrimination, and constant mistreatment.

Once that karma is finally exhausted, she starts asking difficult questions, practising compassion, helping others, and eventually transforms into someone like Mother Teresa — at least in this thought experiment. She accumulates merit, and before long, Diana returns.

A rather cosmic revolving door.

Hopefully Hitler and Stalin are currently somewhere in the Mother Teresa phase.

By the way, what are your privileges in this life? You may be surprised by the answer once you start thinking about it properly.

And the caption: Your playwright from London, who is fortunate to have been born white on the European continent (albeit in a country that has been at war for the past twelve years). I also have the privilege of visa-free travel, which allows me to see a great many other countries. And I am conventionally considered attractive by men. And Michael invited me to write for this blog, which means I can share with you whatever thoughts happen to come into my head.

Polina Polozhentseva is a Ukrainian playwright living in London. Her plays are full of humour, although audiences sometimes don’t laugh - because ‘you can’t laugh about war, can you?’ Her plays include Don’t Freak Out (Wild Theatre, Kyiv), Grandma and Grandpa Are Having Sex (Theatre of Playwrights, Kyiv), and Save The Light (Barons Court Theatre). Her work has been staged internationally and translated into English, German, and Polish.