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The point, of course, is not that a football match matters as much as a war. The point is that history matters.

That has been one of the guiding ideas behind this blog from the very beginning - that the long lines matter.

It is difficult to understand—let alone explain—Russia’s war against Ukraine if you couldn’t place Lviv on a map before February 2022, or if you know nothing of the region’s history or languages.

But what has that got to do with football?

Well, sport is often where history reveals itself most clearly. The chants, the rivalries, the symbolism—they rarely begin with the previous tournament.

Football chants and the songs are usually just the latest chapter in stories that began decades, sometimes centuries, earlier.

I remember interviewing football fans in Kharkiv, eastern Ukraine, in 2015 - it was there that I first heard the now-famous anti-Putin chant: “Путин — хуйло!” = “Putin is a dickhead!”

Ukrainian football fans were amongst the very first to volounteer to defend their country against the Russian invasion. And yes—a quick little history lesson—the Russian invasion started in 2014 not 2022.

Watch this wonderful, short video with Dominic Sandbrook from the ‘tremendous’😉 podcast ‘The Rest Is History’.

Sandbrook’s point isn’t really about football. It’s about history.

Nations carry memories for generations. Sporting rivalries are often expressions of those memories. The same is true—on a far more tragic level—of Russia and Ukraine.

Or rather, Russia’s inability to let Ukraine go. And Ukraine’s resilience and determination to become part of Europe, part of a democratic Europe.

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Sandbrook draws the long lines for us before Argentina (hopefully) beating England tonight. (It is football, neutrality is not an option😉) He explains to us why the Argentines will, as the commentators love to say, ‘leave everything on the pitch.’

And no, it did not start with the idiotic, pointless war over Las Malvinas/The Falklands in 1982. Nor with Diego Maradona’s “Hand of God” in 1986.

Although, those didn’t help, for sure, but…

Tonight’s match is called “the match of hate” in some Argentine media. For many Argentines, this is a match that carries far more than sporting significance. Compare that to the English fans who are happily singing and hoping that “Football is coming home” - referring to their only World Cup in 1966.

I am, by the way, thrilled to see, over the last few days, that several British media - notably The Times and The Financial Times - have started placing this silly little football match (not!) in its much wider historical context.

And yup, context—not content—is king.

In other words - if you think that Russia vs Ukraine started in 2022, or even 2014, you are missing the point. As, sadly, many politicians and pundits still do.

Enjoy Lionel Messi.

And read our blog if you want to understand Russia’s war against Ukraine.

If you want to understand why Ukrainians see this war so differently from many people in the West—and, needless to say, from Russians themselves—and why history still matters.

And then you will understand why we believe Ukraine will ultimately prevail and take its rightful place in Europe.