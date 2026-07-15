Two Grumpy Old Men on Ukraine 🇺🇦

Two Grumpy Old Men on Ukraine 🇺🇦

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john Bengtson's avatar
john Bengtson
2d

I spent a month in Argentina in 1973.....loved the country and the people I met and stayed with. It was around year 2000 that I became involved with the Brasilian community. The Portenos always considered themselves a cut-above the rest of South Americans...They identifies more with Euro-culture. Some consider them snobby.

Funny Brasilian saying.......if you want to get rich, but an Argentinian for they are worth, and sell them for what they THINK they're worth.

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john Bengtson's avatar
john Bengtson
2d

test

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