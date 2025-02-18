Two Grumpy Old Men on Ukraine 🇺🇦

Two Grumpy Old Men on Ukraine 🇺🇦

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Bill Sky the Computer Guy!'s avatar
Bill Sky the Computer Guy!
Feb 18, 2025

Congratulations Putin and you fascist ass-hole Trump!

GO UKRAINE!

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Doug Hiller's avatar
Doug Hiller
Feb 18, 2025

Armin Papperger, chief executive of Rheinmetall has said that Europe has been parked at “The Little Kids Table”. Why should European countries, in close proximity to the flaming genocidal imperialist super-power wannabe Russia, remain seated at the little kids table ? Are they chained there ? They are not !!

Trump does NOT have Europe’s interest at heart. Russia certainly does not. Europe should NOT wait patiently and nervously to see what Trump and Putin will carve for their future.

Kellogg said; the reason European countries are not seated at the table is that at the Minsk deal of 2015 France and Germany were at the table and it didn’t work out, so they are not included now (their input will be “considered”). EXCUSE ME ! The reason the Minsk deal didn’t work out is because Putin is determined to conquer Ukraine and has attacked !!

Ukraine has already announced that decisions made without Ukraine, about Ukraine, will be ignored. Ukraine can not, should not and will not accept or sign a product, disguised as a “negotiated peace agreement” that leaves their security in the hands of Moscow’s willingness to comply. Europe should demonstrate that same resolve. Don’t like the little kids table ? Stand up and leave it !!

Russia is clearly the enemy and nothing less. No matter how sugarcoated by diplomacy, you can not describe it any other way. The U.S. is no longer a friend - what other possible interpretation is available after the Hegseth and Vance speeches ? Why, WHY sit back, quivering and wait to see what they cook up ?

Stop talking about NATO. NATO isn’t going to get it done. The U.S. (Trump), Hungary (Orban), Slovakia (Fico) all have veto power over NATO. Silence and hope worked so poorly in 1938 that the adults in Europe should not consider silently hoping in 2025.

Europe, in a casual sidewalk street conversation over coffee level of concern, seems to recognize that they are at war. Knowing that, maybe someone at Rheinmetall can convince them to act like it

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