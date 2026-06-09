BY POLINA POLOZHENTSEVA

No, no. This is not going to be a column about the hardship of being poor in a city populated by some of the richest people on Earth. Well. Perhaps just a little.

Because somewhere between the diamonds, the lace and the hats decorated with enough feathers to stock a respectable pheasant shoot, I found myself thinking about inheritance. Not money, necessarily. Something larger than that.

Being born Queen of England is about more than spending most of your life submerged in luxury. Although, admittedly, there was enough luxury in those galleries to induce mild vertigo. I stared at gemstones behind glass cases, trying to reconcile their eight-figure valuations with the fact that some of them looked suspiciously like something one might order from Temu at three o’clock in the morning after two glasses of wine.

Share

The floor-length gowns were magnificent, of course. But then again, I’ve seen remarkably similar dresses hanging in the Korean charity shop near my house. The principal difference is that nobody spent eight months embroidering grains of wheat by hand to symbolise prosperity.

Being born Queen of England means knowing, at a fundamental level, that the floor beneath you is unlikely to disappear.

Money can solve almost everything except mortality. Even during the Second World War, queens generally had a more comfortable experience than people who were not queens.

Being born Queen of England also means inheriting confidence. Not learning it. Inheriting it.

Your mother was a queen. Your grandmother was a queen. Your ancestors spent centuries commissioning portraits in which they stare sternly into the distance as though personally disappointed by future generations.

You learn to hold your chin high. Sometimes several chins.

You know your worth before anyone tells you.

And if you grow up among the privileged, knowledge about preserving wealth arrives as naturally as family recipes. The books everyone else buys about “wealth mindset” are the books your family could have written.

There is also history.

British families, even moderately wealthy ones, seem unusually committed to remembering where they came from. Portraits of gloomy ancestors linger in hallways. Family silver is carefully polished. Stories are preserved.

These are the same people who occasionally comment on “Slavic face”.

A friend recently explained the term to me.

“What exactly is Slavic face?” I asked.

She laughed.

“It’s what we call just… face.”

But beneath the jokes, something else was happening that day.

Share

I have lived in Britain for almost five years. I have seen enough crowns, castles and diamonds to develop reasonable immunity to royal spectacle.

Yet in those cold marble rooms I felt something unexpectedly sharp — not envy, as one might first assume in such surroundings, but something quieter and more unsettling, a sense of loss that arrived without spectacle and settled there with an almost clinical precision.

Standing before a portrait of ten-year-old Elizabeth dressed as Queen Victoria, I found myself thinking:

What a pity I own nothing that belonged to my grandmother: not jewels, not antiques. Just something.

A scarf. A brooch. I don’t know… A cardigan that still carried traces of her perfume. Something I could wear them and feel her presence.

My grandmother was born in Poland. She grew up in a large house on the edge of a forest.

“The forest belonged to us too,” she would say proudly, telling the story like a bedtime fairy tale.

When she was ten, her family became victims of Operation Vistula.

In 1947, under the political influence of the Soviet system that dominated post-war Poland, around 140,000 Ukrainians, Lemkos and Boykos were forcibly resettled from south-eastern Poland. Families were deliberately dispersed in small groups to accelerate assimilation and prevent communities from surviving intact.

History books call it a population transfer.

Families call it losing everything.

My grandmother’s favourite detail concerned the passports. During the relocation, the family lost all their documents. Nobody could remember her exact date of birth, so when new papers were issued, my grandfather simply chose one.

For reasons known only to him, he selected 6 December.

I always found this oddly funny.

Imagine being assigned a birthday because history misplaced yours.

Looking at the young future queen smiling from her portrait, I caught myself thinking:

I could have inherited a forest too, Lizzie. And perhaps not only a forest.

Operation Vistula was not the only disaster that shaped my grandmother’s life.

There was also my grandfather. I’m joking (mostly).

After the resettlement, the family ended up in western Ukraine, where memories of famine still haunted everyday life.

My grandmother often recalled stealing a piece of bread from a storage shed to give to a starving stranger. Her mother beat her for it afterwards.

Not because she lacked compassion.

Because nobody knew when the next piece of bread would come.

Around the same time, my great-grandmother pawned all the jewelry she managed to take out of Poland. These were coral earrings, amber necklaces... Everything that had any value.

For reasons that remain mysterious, she rescued the jewellery before the passports. Please don’t even ask.

Everything was exchanged for food.

“Lizzie,” I thought while wandering through rooms full of royal treasures, “can you imagine how fabulous I’d look in those amber beads? Easily as elegant as you in Lanvin.”

In recent years, Ukraine has developed an almost obsessive interest in inheritance. That happens when houses are destroyed by the thousands.

And no, despite what some well-meaning Britons seem to believe, insurance companies are not quietly replacing everything.

When destruction becomes routine, people start thinking about what survives.

What can be passed on?

My parents lost their savings during the collapse of the Soviet Union.

One day there was a country. There was money.

Then the country disappeared and, rather inconveniently, so did the money.

My mother occasionally recalls that they had planned to buy a car.

Instead, they entered a period when people worked for months, sometimes years, without receiving wages. You can imagine they didn’t have savings or salary. Absolutely completely definitively nothing.

I remember fragments of those years.I was five.

I loved cutting food coupons with scissors at the supermarket checkout. They functioned as currency.

Share

My first banana arrived when I was thirteen. Today, children receive bananas before they can sit upright. And, at thirteen, British teenagers are already applying for part-time jobs. Yet there was an unexpected advantage in this delay, because I still remember the taste with unusual clarity — its sweetness, its softness, and the sheer impossibility of it — in a way that nothing I had eaten before, or since, has quite managed to resemble.

Looking at Elizabeth’s wedding dress — inspired by Botticelli’s Primavera and created in 1947 when Europe was beginning to imagine a future again — I found myself thinking:

I could have arrived here in that car, Lizzie.

I might also be thirty kilograms heavier. Bananas are surprisingly calorific.

Oddly, I have started feeling echoes of that post-war optimism.

The war in Ukraine is not over. But something has shifted. For years, British friends asked me:

“Is the war still going on?”

Recently, someone asked: “Is Ukraine winning?” The question itself felt like a change in the weather.

And speaking of inheritance.

I wanted to bring something home for my daughter. She treasures souvenirs from places I visit. Unlike me, she tasted her first banana at four months old. Somewhere, after all, the cycle has to break.

So I reached into my handbag and found £10 — approximately the amount of money one has left after paying rent in London.

There, in the display case, sat a beautifully scented bar of soap bearing a royal crest.

“How much is the soap?” I asked the sales assistant.

“Twenty pounds,” she replied, offering one of the finest smiles in England.

God save that bar of soap until my next visit. Because I still want it.

Polina Polozhentseva is a Ukrainian playwright living in London. Her plays are full of humour, although audiences sometimes don’t laugh - because ‘you can’t laugh about war, can you?’ Her plays include Don’t Freak Out (Wild Theatre, Kyiv), Grandma and Grandpa Are Having Sex (Theatre of Playwrights, Kyiv), and Save The Light (Barons Court Theatre). Her work has been staged internationally and translated into English, German, and Polish.