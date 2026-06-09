Two Grumpy Old Men on Ukraine 🇺🇦

Two Grumpy Old Men on Ukraine 🇺🇦

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Nataliia
4d

Polina painted a portrait of an entire generation of Ukrainians at the turn of the century, very sincerely and frankly.

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