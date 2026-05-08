Two Grumpy Old Men on Ukraine 🇺🇦

Two Grumpy Old Men on Ukraine 🇺🇦

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John Maton's avatar
John Maton
1d

Quite frankly listening to Trump, or Nutlick or Vance or Hegseth et al, speak on anything is unbearable. And they have much too much to say about everything all the time. Plus the legacy media provide them much too much prominence all the time and most of the time without providing any context or live fact checking. I usually in the past had the habit of watching BBC World News especially early evening, but Trump and his sycophants are so often featured that I find myself increasingly immediatley switching off or to an alternative channel. I read somewhere someone had suggested that the news should be broadcast, excluding Trump and his regime and their lies, and following the news there should be a segment 'And this is what Trump said".

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2 replies by Two Grumpy Old Men on Ukraine and others
Deborah solleveld's avatar
Deborah solleveld
20h

Rump and his enablers were never going to help 100%. They were only out to make money however they could. When it appeared the money was not in Ukraine they betrayed you. We didn’t, the government did and we’ve been angry and frustrated since. Personally I am so amazed at what you have accomplished in saving your country. His two sides garbage is so he doesn’t have to accept the blame for his behavior. That White House meeting showed the world what a phony he and Vance are. I just pray we can get a decent government in place to help put an end to your invasion before it’s too late. Thank you for keeping us informed with the truth. It’s getting harder to find but Substack helps.

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