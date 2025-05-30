Two Grumpy Old Men on Ukraine 🇺🇦

Two Grumpy Old Men on Ukraine 🇺🇦

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John Maton's avatar
John Maton
May 30, 2025

Great piece. I have read it and shared it on my Bluesky account, as I always do. it's been very clear for some time that the TACO has said a lot about ending the war which he has not done and his actions have made the situation worse. It's also clear Putin has no interest in ending the war. His entire being is about war. Maybe he wants to reconstitute the Soviet empire, maybe he is concerned for his legacy and wants a big win before he dies, but actually the real reason for the war is that he doesn't want an ex Soviet state transformed into a liberal democracy with burgeoning GDP / economy on his doorstep in case this gives Russian people big ideas.

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Conor Gallogly's avatar
Conor Gallogly
May 30, 2025Edited

I think Trump believes in tariffs, but chickens out. True TACO. In contrast, Trump hates Zelensky, distrusts Ukraine while admiring Putin. Plus Biden is/was for Ukraine. So this isn’t a case of chickening out, this is a case of Trump lying so it doesn’t look like he’s for killing civilians. Trump has never had an intention of pressuring Putin and Putin knows this.

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