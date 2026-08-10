Two Grumpy Old Men on Ukraine 🇺🇦

Two Grumpy Old Men on Ukraine 🇺🇦

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John Maton's avatar
John Maton
16h

its not only UNICEF that is guilty of this both sideism. I think other well know media organisations are too.

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1 reply by Two Grumpy Old Men on Ukraine
Deborah solleveld's avatar
Deborah solleveld
14h

Disappointing since I increased my donation after the death of USAID.

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