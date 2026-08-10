BY MICHAEL ANDERSEN

Whether it is naivety, a simple lack of professionalism or something worse, I am not able to say. But UNICEF’s desperate attempt to keep the balance between Ukraine and its Russian invader is making it look like it has lost its moral compass.

In a statement from 4 August, UNICEF (the UN Children's Fund) laments that “Over the past several days, children have again been killed and injured in attacks in the Russian Federation and across Ukraine.”

That is absolutely true. The deaths on both sides are, of course, deplorable.

But what UNICEF apparently ‘forgot’ to mention is that, since the Russian invasion started in February 2022, many hundred Ukrainian children have been killed, and several thousand wounded.

Here is the short UNICEF statement, in full. Judge for yourself whether this gives a fair picture of the situation in the war.

Reading this, one would think that this is sort of a tit-for-tat war - ‘they kill some of our children, and we kill some of theirs’ - and not an 100% one-sided invasion.

Nothing in UNICEF’s statement tells the reader that these are not remotely comparable situations. It simply puts the Russian and Ukrainian casualties next to each other and then concludes by calling on “all parties” to uphold international humanitarian law.

The reality not in the UNICEF statement

But let’s compare realities. I know this is morbid and I apologise - but this is (information) war - statistics count.

Last month, the UN Human Rights Monitoring Mission in Ukraine, said that it has verified 16,431 civilian deaths in Ukraine, including 803 children, plus 48,613 injured civilians, including 2,960 children.

These are numbers verified by the UN. The real number is much higher, experts estimate. In fact, the UN itself, in the above-mentioned report, explicitly says that the actual number is considerably higher, because it cannot verify many deaths, particularly those from the first months of the invasion and from Ukrainian territories now occupied by Russia.

Already in November 2022, eight months into the invasion, Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the U.S. Joint Chiefs of Staff, estimated that “probably 40,000 Ukrainian innocent people - civilians have been killed as collateral damage.”

Share

The Carnegie Centre mentions between 31,000 and 44,000 civilian deaths. (Alone in Mariupol - now under Russian control and thus outside the above-mentioned estimates - 25,000 people are thought to have perished.)

This would logically mean that the UN number of 800 killed children is more likely to be twice that, at a minimum, around 1,500 killed children.

To compare, the Russian regime claims that 236 children have been killed by Ukrainian attacks since February 2022.

But independent international reporting has not corroborated anything remotely approaching the Russian government's figure.

A review of Reuters’ reporting, for example, in the period since February 2022, identifies ‘only’ 13 child deaths in Russia proper resulting from Ukrainian attacks.

UNICEF ought to include a little fact box with those figures in its statements, no?

250,000 Russian war crimes and ´Human Safari’

It would be stupid and disrespectful not to acknowledge that Ukrainian drones and missiles also have killed Russian children.

But - importantly - as far as international observers can judge, only by mistake and not design.

Murdering Russian children and adults is not a Ukrainian government policy. Murdering Ukrainians is a integral part of the policies of the Russian regime.

Share

Ukraine’s Prosecutor General has documented some 250,000 separate incidents of Russian atrocity and war crimes, according to the International Bar Association, tens of thousands of civilians killed, raped, kidnapped and millions displaced.

As we know, at first Putin reckoned that his tanks would reach Kyiv in three days. When that didn’t work and the Ukrainians forced the Russian army to withdraw, the Russians tried trench warfare instead.

When that didn’t work, the Kremlin ordered bombing to smithereens the Ukrainian energy infrastructure. And when that still did not break the Ukrainians, the man in the Kremlin changed tactics to bombing apartment blocks at night. On average, 8 or 10 Ukrainians die that way every night.

We have covered this in detail.

This spring, at least 733 Ukrainian civilians were killed and 4,422 injured - a 45 percent increase in total civilian casualties over spring 2025. Month for month, the numbers have been going up - June had 293 killed and 1,990 injured, the highest monthly total since April 2022.

One of the most perverse versions of Russia’s state policy of extermination is the so-called ‘Human Safari´- where, for the past three years, the Russian army on a daily basis has been flying drones into the city of Kherson, dropping hand grenades and bombs on civilians. People doing nothing more than walking to and from the market, work or kindergarten or working in their gardens.

The Russians, a UN report last October said, are also hitting ambulances and fire engines, often keeping their drones hovering over burning buildings, waiting to – deliberately - kill arriving firefighters, medics and family members. This tactic is known as ‘the double tap’, directly designed to kill as many Ukrainians as possible.

In the words of the UN: “Russian authorities have systematically coordinated actions to drive out Ukrainian civilians from their homes through recurrent drone attacks.”

Notice that the U.N. also squarely lays the blame on the Russian government. This is a state crime.

Ukraine: “UNICEF creates a false equivalence…”

Seen in this light, UNICEF’s statement from 4 August looks bad. In fact, it looks so bad that it is difficult to believe that it was caused only by incompetence. One can only pray.

Note the statement ends with "UNICEF again calls on all parties to uphold their obligations under international humanitarian law” - as if both parties were murdering each other’s children on a daily basis. But no. Only Russia is doing that.

Share

“By presenting these casualties without this essential context, UNICEF creates a false equivalence between the aggressor and the victim,” said Ukraine’s foreign minister Andrii Sybiha.

Is UNICEF really that naive? Or that incompetent? Or something worse?

I have repeatedly tried to get a reaction from UNICEF. So far, I have had none. I will keep trying.

Because this is not really a question of whether Russian children deserve sympathy. Of course, they do.

It is a question of whether an organisation whose job is to protect children can describe the deaths of children in an aggressor state and the deaths of children in the country being invaded without explaining the enormous difference between the two.

UNICEF chose not to.

Why?