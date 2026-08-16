Two Grumpy Old Men on Ukraine 🇺🇦

Two Grumpy Old Men on Ukraine 🇺🇦

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oksana dresler's avatar
oksana dresler
2h

The fact that rumpT had American armed service members down on all four-like animals-to roll out a red carpet for an adjudicated war criminal is beyond forgiveness. Eternal shame belongs to rumpT and his thieving enablers.

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Deborah solleveld's avatar
Deborah solleveld
3m

It was an embarrassment to the country. He keeps disrespecting our military and betraying Ukraines

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