Two Grumpy Old Men on Ukraine 🇺🇦

Two Grumpy Old Men on Ukraine 🇺🇦

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SomeNYDude (he/him)'s avatar
SomeNYDude (he/him)
Feb 9

Thank you, Mr. Andersen, for putting to words my outrage on Putin hanging from the White House wall. I share your disgust.

The world realizes there is a US-Israel-Russia axis. The faster the world divests from assets of all three, boycotts, and diversifies relationships, the better for the world.

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Tom van Doormaal's avatar
Tom van Doormaal
Feb 9

I just read Ann Appelbaum about the surge in Ukrainian victims after the election of the traitor in chief. It is a horrible correlation, showing that the immoral hunt for lucrative deals in socalled peace negotiations causes the misery of this prolonged war. Sleepy Jo Biden was feared by the Russians, not Trump, eaten for lunch by Putin...

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