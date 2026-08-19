Two Grumpy Old Men on Ukraine 🇺🇦

Two Grumpy Old Men on Ukraine 🇺🇦

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Twyla 🇨🇦's avatar
Twyla 🇨🇦
1d

Don’t listen to what trump says. He’s the clown frontman for transnational organized criminal networks. His job is to obfuscate and deceive the world while the dictators he supports do their worst.

So watch what he does, ignore his words. Don’t forget that a portion of Europe has been infiltrated by the same TOC group. That’s why not enough aid is flowing to Ukraine 🇺🇦 they’re hedging their bets.

Stand strong 💪 Ukraine 🇺🇦 western democracy depends on you. I will write another letter to PM Carney and Minister Anand today.

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Dan Beach's avatar
Dan Beach
20h

The U.S. president is a. liar who is detached from reality. Whatever fanciful story or solution enters his vacant mind becomes the policy of the moment. Trying to get a fix on his policies, is like trying to nail "Jello" to the wall.

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