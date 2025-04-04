Two Grumpy Old Men on Ukraine 🇺🇦

Two Grumpy Old Men on Ukraine 🇺🇦

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Judy's avatar
Judy
Apr 5, 2025

So sorry! It seems more and more that DT owes Putin mightily. DT is the worst President—incapable of the job and his South African sidekick has been given free reign to dissemble the govt. We citizens who care are suffering from shock and awe and don’t know how to stop this descent into madness! Putin is clearly a war criminal—two mentally deficient old men who should be retired and sent to a country compound ( some might think I mean jail and they would be right—sharing adjoining cells)!

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Katherine's avatar
Katherine
Apr 4, 2025

Is the Hague keeping records on lump & putrid's war crimes? I know this doesn't help now but hopefully it will before lump is out of office.

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