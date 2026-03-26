Russian bombs do not stop the music in Lviv

BY MICHAEL ANDERSEN

(Warning: The combination of the courage an resilience of the people in Lviv, combined with Chopin’s music - and, possibly, the fact that I myself used to live in the neighbouring street to the Organ Hall - I am afraid, turned this podcast into a bit of a love letter to Lviv. On the other hand, how could it not be?)

On Tuesday afternoon, Lviv was hit by a barrage of Russian drones. All in all, 948 drones and missiles hit Ukraine, 3 people died and many more were injured.

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I interview the director of the Organ Hall in Lviv, a famous centre for classical music in the city, whose concert had all the windows smashed in when a bomb hit another building a few houses down.

Taras Demko, Director of the Organ Hall in Lviv; damage from the Russian attack.

This attack on Lviv is, of course, just yet another example of Russia committing war crimes by attacking buildings and people that have nothing to do with the war.

That same resilience that Taras and his team showed in going through with the Chopin concert only a couple of hours after the attack and damage to the concert hall, is the same resilience and courage we see displayed day after day everywhere in Ukraine.

If I were Mr Putin, I would listen to Ukrainians like Taras Demko - and go home.