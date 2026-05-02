Two Grumpy Old Men on Ukraine 🇺🇦

Two Grumpy Old Men on Ukraine 🇺🇦

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Milret2's avatar
Milret2
7d

America … like children, drunkards, or crooks

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6 replies by Two Grumpy Old Men on Ukraine and others
Richard Kudrna's avatar
Richard Kudrna
6d

What a beautifully written and accurate summary.

In the news background, Ukraine strikes a missile carrier at the oil terminal. Perfect punctuation.

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