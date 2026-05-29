BY MICHAEL ANDERSEN

Let me start by admitting that this is an uncomfortable piece for me to write. It may also be an uncomfortable piece to read. But I write it because I consider that being pro-Ukrainian is telling the truth when we know it, and asking for it when we do not know it. Even when it may be a damned uncomfortable one.

The situation:

Russian occupation authorities claim that a college dormitory in Starobilsk in Luhansk – the town has been occupied by Russia since March 2022 - was hit on 22 May by a Ukrainian strike and that and 22 students were killed and more than 50 injured.

Ukraine explains that this was a strike on Russian military infrastructure.

“Ukraine’s General Staff said its forces carried out strikes in the Starobilsk area targeting a command position linked to Russia’s elite “Rubicon” drone unit, which operates drones used in attacks against Ukrainian military positions and civilian infrastructure,” explains Euromaidan Press.

“Russian media outlets are now actively spreading manipulative information alleging that the Armed Forces of Ukraine have struck civilian infrastructure facilities in the temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine,” says the Ukrainian General Staff.

Serious international media are - skeptically, cautiously – reporting both Russia’s horrific accusations against Ukraine as well as Kyiv’s refusals of having committed any war crimes, trying to keep a balance.

Predictably, the Russian dictator swears that there were “no military facilities, intelligence service facilities or related services in the vicinity.”

Putin has on many occasions – after Ukrainian hospitals, playgrounds, schools and apartment blocks have been left in smoking ruins – assured the world that “Russia does not hit civilian targets.”

Putin’s mouthpiece Peskov told RT that Starobilsk was “a deliberate strike by Ukraine on an educational facility where children and young people were present.”

Russia quickly freighted a bunch of international journalists to the site. Predictably, “journalists” from North Korea, China and so on, published accounts condemning Ukraine, while the few Western journalists on the tour struggled to keep the balance and complained about not being allowed to walk around without Russian minders.

Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov said that the Starobilsk strike showed that Ukraine has “a flagrant disregard for international humanitarian law” and accused Ukraine of “deliberately attack[ing] civilians.”

Russian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Maria Zakharova talks about “Ukraine’s morbid glee” after the attack.

“Read what Ukrainian media are saying,” Zakharova lied, “listen to what their leaders at all levels have been declaring: they were literally beaming with joy over having struck the children,.” So, clearly and predictably, Russia is trying to make political hay of this terrible incident.

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Thursday afternoon, the UN demanded an investigation into what had happened. Russia immediately “welcomed” this step. So far, Ukraine has not reacted.

Not to sound flippant, but the ball is in Ukraine’s court.

One fact stands tall and central - and this should guide Ukraine’s actions right now: Only few outside Russia believe that the Ukrainian leadership would hit a dormitory on purpose or because of not taking enough care to avoid civilian casualties. Most observers understand the difference between deliberate Russian terror strikes and the possibility of a Ukrainian mistake.

This starting point is important because it is in such striking contrast to the acts of the Russian dictatorship: in the four years and three months since the Russian invasion, the UN has registered no less than 195,000 war crimes committed by Russian troops in Ukraine.

Today, the words “war crimes” and “Russia” exist almost naturally in the same sentence. Russia and Russians have become pariahs in the West.

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According to the UN, 15,000 Ukrainian civilians have been killed by Russian bombs and missiles. (Most experts estimate that the real number is several times higher, as neutral observers do not have access to the occupied areas. In only Mariupol, 20,000 people were killed.)

These figures from the UN have long ago removed any doubt that this – committing war crime upon war crime upon war crime - is Russia’s way of waging war. In fact that this is Russia’s way of being.

In other words, this is not a war between equals, as Putin – and sometimes Donald Trump – wants the world to believe. And as Putin is doing his worst to make us believe these days.

“This attack is a manifestation of neo-Nazism. It once again confirms the terrorist nature of the Kiev regime.”

This is a war between an invader and the invaded, between invading murderers, rapists, thieves and liars, on the one hand – and Ukrainians, on the other, defending their country.

And that is exactly why Ukraine must act immediately and in full openness to reclaim the narrative. And return focus to the fact that Ukraine has the moral superiority. This is not a conflict or a war – it is an unprovoked invasion. The (surprisingly) solid support from the western world these past four years could depend on it.

For every minute that Ukraine hesitates, more people will be reading, watching and listening to Putin’s version, accompanied by horrific photos and videos (false or not, sadly it plays little role right now).

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Immediately after the dormitory was hit, the Russian dictator promised revenge. Thus not only using the situation to his advantage, but also making many politicians in the West worry about an escalation – that this is now becoming “a normal war,” a “tit-for-tat.”

Putin directly used the Starobilsk attack – or rather his version of the attack – as an excuse for his massive bombing of Kyiv last weekend.

These headlines (from Aljazeera and the BBC) are fairly typical, linking Staroblisk with “natural” Russian retaliation:

The absolute worst scenario for Ukraine is to deny and lie – and then be found out.

For example, by a UN investigation. That would enhance Putin’s voice, make more people believe him and mistrust Kyiv in the future.

Not just in Starobilsk, but the next time and the next time and the next time the Kremlin kills Ukrainian civilians, Putin, Lavrov and Peskov will happily roll out the “Ukraine cannot be trusted, we saw that in Starobilsk.”

If this was a miscalculation and young people died at the hands of Kyiv, Zelensky must apologize, explain - and take charge of the situation. And the narrative. This is about trust and credibility.

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The central message must be that he and the Ukrainian military leaders would never do this on purpose – as opposed to Russia that regularly commits such atrocities, illustrated with an information campaign stressing how many civilians Russia has killed in comparison to the handful of terribly unfortunate incidents where Ukraine has hit and killed civilians. Facts. Balanced information.

And no amount of internal pressure should persuade the Ukrainian president not to do so. Because – however horrible – nobody believes that Ukraine would do such a thing on purpose. In contrast to Russia.

Secondly, stonewalling the issue is a deeply Soviet tactic. A tactic that historically has always, always faltered, sooner or later. In fact, Putin is famous for seeking this silent way out in similar unpleasant situations, hiding away.

Thirdly, the Maidan demonstrations and ultimately the Revolution of Dignity itself in 2014 were exactly the result of the Ukrainians demanding a leadership that would respect the law and be accountable.

This is the very way of living that Ukrainians are laying down their lives for on the frontline every day: a civilized country where everybody, high or low, is governed by law and accountability.

Fourthly, Ukraine should immediately accept and encourage the UN’s proposal of conducting an investigation of what happened and (hopefully) not happened in Starobilsk.