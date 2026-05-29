Two Grumpy Old Men on Ukraine 🇺🇦

Two Grumpy Old Men on Ukraine 🇺🇦

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Freddie Baudat's avatar
Freddie Baudat
8d

I’m surprised Zelensky isn’t full throttle calling for an outside investigation (or outright announcing the mistake and apologizing.) Is it clear whose drones hit the dormitory? Given his having had some advisors with questionable integrity, his silence on this matter is damning. “Trust and credibility,” damn right! These are not easy to regain, once squandered.

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Ruth Nares's avatar
Ruth Nares
7d

It's a good point. But if so - and in confronting the issue - Putin and Russia need reminding, ie it should be shouted from the hilltops. Putin's exploitation of this - in UK we have an expression - "the pot calling the kettle black": IF it were a mis-hap - what of all the deliberate targetting done by Russia on civilians, schools, hospitals, theatres. How is the irony not lost.

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