Two Grumpy Old Men on Ukraine 🇺🇦

Two Grumpy Old Men on Ukraine 🇺🇦

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dan Beach's avatar
Dan Beach
Oct 25, 2025Edited

My heart breaks seeing and hearing your stories of Kherson. People in the world like Putin (and Netanyahu and Trump, and others) are terrifying. I have just finished watching Caolan Robertson's beautiful film, "The Farmers of Kherson," (YouTube) which shows the Spirit and determination of those strong people. Russia now targets individual farmers in their fields, chasing them down with mini drones. Putin is a sick, twisted man. It is so essential for the world to step up and speak to Putin in then most powerful way possible, to defend Ukraine.

Reply
Share
2 replies
Freddie Baudat's avatar
Freddie Baudat
Oct 27, 2025

Thank you for your reporting. The grief I’m feeling at this moment—it’s hard to breathe. I’m sorry that we (the US) have not kept our promise to you.

Reply
Share
18 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Andersen & Bonner · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture