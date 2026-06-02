BY MICHAEL ANDERSEN

There were extra security staff around the relatively minor court number 7 at Roland Garros in Paris, and there was no polite handshake before (or after) the match. The tension was tangible long before the first yellow ball was struck.

When Ukrainian tennis player Oleksandra Oliynykova faced Russia’s Diana Shnaider at The French Open on Saturday, the match was officially just another third-round contest. But in reality, it exposed one of the most uncomfortable questions facing international sport and international politics today:

Four years after Russia’s full-scale invasion of Ukraine, Russian athletes are slowly being welcomed back by many international sports federations. Despite the fact that Russia is still occupying 20% of Ukraine and is raining bombs and missiles down over Ukraine every night.

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In fact, according to the Russian dictator himself, Russia is at this very moment intensifying its attack on Ukraine to force Kyiv to surrender. Monday night, 22 innocent people were killed in their beds.

But the 25-year-old Ukrainian tennis player Oleksandra Oliynykova was not having it.

Before the match against the Russian, the Ukrainian centered her criticism on Shnaider’s appearance at a Gazprom-sponsored exhibition match in Russia last year, and on her Russian opponent liking social media posts that she characterized as “pro-Kremlin” or “pro-war propaganda.”

No love lost between Ukraine’s Oleksandra Oliynykova and Russia’s Diana Shnaider

Gazprom is the Russian energy giant that is controlled by the Russian state and as such finances a considerable part of Russia’s war effort.

The Ukrainian tennis player described Gazprom as “a company which is financing war crimes” and said participating in such an event was “the same as playing in Nazi Germany for Gestapo officers, on the tournament organized by a company which built Auschwitz. There is no difference for me.”

“My home is being attacked by Gazprom money.”

Oliynykova also accused the tennis world of remaining silent, saying: “Everybody is silent about what this person did.”

Oliynykova’s confrontation with Shnaider was a very public collision between two competing visions of what sport is supposed to be during wartime: a part of sanctions and a tool to isolate the aggressor – or the view that sport is and should be separate from politics.

The woman behind the protest

For Oleksandra Oliynykova the war is not an abstract geopolitical dispute discussed between matches and forgotten by the next tournament.

She continues to live and train in Kyiv, and both her father and boyfriend have volunteered to join the Ukrainian army.

That reality helps explain why she has become one of the most outspoken Ukrainian voices in sport. She has, however, received support from other of the female Ukrainian tennis stars – Ukraine has no less than eight players among the top 100.

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Last week, after having won her first-round match here at The French Open, another Ukrainian, Marta Kostyuk, number 15 in the world rankings, described how a drone hit a building 100 meters away from her family home in Kyiv.

“This morning, 100 meters away from my parents’ house, the missile destroyed the building and it was very difficult morning for me…. I’ve been crying part of the morning…. all my thoughts and all my heart goes to the people of Ukraine today. Thank you. Slava Ukraini!”

What makes Oleksandra Oliynykova unusual is that she is so directly challenging the idea that Russian athletes should be considered politically neutral in the first place. And she is doing it with panache.

Ahead of her match with Shnaider, Oliynykova publicly presented screenshots and photographs which she argues show links between Russian athletes, state-sponsored events and pro-Kremlin narratives.

(from the player’s Instagram)

Her criticism focuses particularly on Shnaider’s participation in a Gazprom-sponsored exhibition event in St. Petersburg in 2025. Gazprom is one of Russia’s largest state-controlled companies and taxpayers. Historically, the company contributed almost 10% of Russia’s state budget and thus to the war budget.

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“You can be sanctioned if you are participating in a tournament organized by a betting company,” argues the Ukrainian player, “but if they have this mechanism, why will they not use this to the tournament organized by a war crimes sponsor?”

As she says in the video above:

“I think it’s the same as playing in Nazi Germany for Gestapo officers, or the tournament organized by the company which built Auschwitz. There is no difference for me. And the thing is that everybody is silent about what this person did.”

Oliynykova argues that such appearances undermine claims that athletes are politically neutral.

Diana Shnaider just wants to play tennis, she says

In the end, the Russian won the match relatively easily 7-5, 6-1.

And afterwards, Shnaider dismissed Oliynykova’s accusations relating to her participation in the Gazprom-backed exhibition event and alleged pro-Russian activity on social media.

“I don’t know anything about what she (Oliynykova) said,” Shnaider told reporters. “Wasn’t interested at all.”

She added that playing exhibition matches in Russia offers her a rare opportunity to spend time with family during the tour season.

Shnaider declined to discuss the war in Ukraine. She does not want to become a public voice. She refuses to become the political antagonist of her Ukrainian tennis “colleagues.”

“About social media, I have no idea what she (Oliynykova) found. I have no idea, so I don’t have any comments on that.”

“I’m not going to speak anything about the situation,” she said. “I’m here just to speak about tennis and about my game.”

Post-match is not post-war

Following her defeat, Oliynykova delivered an emotional statement insisting that her position was not about politics but about what she called “humanity.”

“I know that some people disagree with my actions. I know that some people would prefer that I stay silent. But what I do is not about politics, it’s about humanity.”

“When people are being killed, while children are dying, when violence is justified or celebrated, we cannot pretend that nothing is happening. We cannot look away.”

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That is what makes her clash with Shnaider significant beyond tennis.

The match exposed a deeper divide that international federations increasingly prefer not to discuss publicly: In 2022, the central question was whether Russian athletes should be excluded from global competition. By 2026, many sports bodies have quietly shifted to a different question: under what conditions should the Russians be allowed back?

Tennis effectively answered that question early. Russian and Belarusian players continued competing as neutral athletes, stripped of national symbols but not excluded from the sport itself. The arrangement generated controversy, but over time it became normalized.

Tennis chose accommodation rather than exclusion, creating a model that other sports have increasingly begun to follow. The international federations governing such sports as judo, aquatics, gymnastics, university sport, equestrian sport, several winter sports and ice hockey. Several other federations are on the fence, but about to lose their balance (to be continued).

Across international sport, a pattern is emerging. Rather than announcing dramatic reversals of sanctions, federations have tended to move incrementally: creating neutral-athlete pathways, restoring eligibility, loosening restrictions and avoiding large public declarations.

Oleksandra Oliynykova’s intervention challenges precisely that quiet “normalization.”

That is why the dispute resonated far beyond a court at The French Open: One side is asking whether sport should not move on. The other is asking why it should while Russia is still occupying Ukraine and killing Ukrainians.

“This war, it defines my life, because my future is in Ukraine,” Oliynykova says. “My father, he’s coming back to the army. My boyfriend, he’s a soldier. Everything in my life is defined by war.”