Two Grumpy Old Men on Ukraine 🇺🇦

Two Grumpy Old Men on Ukraine 🇺🇦

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Deborah solleveld's avatar
Deborah solleveld
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Russia invaded Ukraine and has killed thousands. Its athletes should not be allowed to participate as if they are innocent of their government’s actions. The same should be true of American athletes while we are attacking Iran. Aggressors must be punished.

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