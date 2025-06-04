Two Grumpy Old Men on Ukraine 🇺🇦

Two Grumpy Old Men on Ukraine 🇺🇦

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john king (MY HUMBLE OPINION)'s avatar
john king (MY HUMBLE OPINION)
Jun 4, 2025

Anyone who doubts Trump's fealty to Putin is wearing blinders.

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Jason Manning's avatar
Jason Manning
Jun 5, 2025

Trump is an utter disgrace. Shameful.

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