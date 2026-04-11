Two Grumpy Old Men on Ukraine 🇺🇦

Two Grumpy Old Men on Ukraine 🇺🇦

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Two Grumpy Old Men on Ukraine
11h

Thank you for reading and debating💪

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LadyHistorian's avatar
LadyHistorian
9h

Ukrainians are everything Trump and Vance are not. Choose your side: theDevilIncarnate and his CouchFkr or a people united in their determination not to succumb to the Russian jackboot again. Keep in mind the genocidal nature of Russia towards Ukraine in this war and the three major genocides they perpetrated in the 20th century as reasons why Ukrainians will fight and are kicking Russian azz, so why should they surrender people, resources and land to Russia?

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