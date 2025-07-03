Two Grumpy Old Men on Ukraine 🇺🇦

Two Grumpy Old Men on Ukraine 🇺🇦

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Two Grumpy Old Men on Ukraine
Jul 3, 2025

Well put.

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Abhcán
Jul 3, 2025

Denying weapons and munitions to Ukrainians is not just assisting Moscow. It's a boon to Beijing too.

https://shevtar.substack.com/p/the-dumbest-gamble-in-american-strategy

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