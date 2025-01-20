Two Grumpy Old Men on Ukraine 🇺🇦

Two Grumpy Old Men on Ukraine 🇺🇦

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Dan Beach's avatar
Dan Beach
Jan 20, 2025

This Inauguration gives no real comfort domestically or internationally. It is a tragedy for the world. Donald Trump has failed in every way. I fear that his fall as president a second time, will bring down nations, or start wars. And I fear most of all for Ukrainian people, who truly do not deserve what they are being put through.

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Merlin M's avatar
Merlin M
Jan 21, 2025

Trump really isn’t totally wrong with his border rant. But two stupids do not equal one smart. All borders are crucial and at this point in time Ukraine’s border security is an existential threat where the U.S. border is a controllable annoyance. Big difference. Being a politician sometimes turns people into Captain Hyperbole and Trump does seem to have attained that rank. Blaming Trump is fair but remember that he achieved his majority without hiding his thoughts on Ukraine so trusting America to help seemed like a bit of a long shot anyway. Tighten your seatbelts. We’re all in for a bumpy ride and buyer’s remorse may have to wait four years.

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