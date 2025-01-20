U.S. President Donald J. Trump delivers his Inaugural Address on Jan. 20, 2025.

BY BRIAN BONNER

Veronika Melkozerova, my ex-Kyiv Post colleague, now a correspondent in Ukraine for Politico EU, said it best on her LinkedIn profile:

She quoted Trump’s speech: “We now have a government that cannot manage even a simple crisis at home, while at the same time continues to stumble into a continuing catalog of catastrophic events abroad. We have a government that has given unlimited funding to the defense of foreign borders but refuses to defend American borders," Trump said.



Veronika responded, “From now on, I will just enjoy every minute I still have to live.”