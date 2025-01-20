Trump makes no mention of Ukraine
Ukraine can take no comfort from his Inaugural Address today.
U.S. President Donald J. Trump delivers his Inaugural Address on Jan. 20, 2025.
BY BRIAN BONNER
Veronika Melkozerova, my ex-Kyiv Post colleague, now a correspondent in Ukraine for Politico EU, said it best on her LinkedIn profile:
She quoted Trump’s speech: “We now have a government that cannot manage even a simple crisis at home, while at the same time continues to stumble into a continuing catalog of catastrophic events abroad. We have a government that has given unlimited funding to the defense of foreign borders but refuses to defend American borders," Trump said.
Veronika responded, “From now on, I will just enjoy every minute I still have to live.”
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This Inauguration gives no real comfort domestically or internationally. It is a tragedy for the world. Donald Trump has failed in every way. I fear that his fall as president a second time, will bring down nations, or start wars. And I fear most of all for Ukrainian people, who truly do not deserve what they are being put through.
Trump really isn’t totally wrong with his border rant. But two stupids do not equal one smart. All borders are crucial and at this point in time Ukraine’s border security is an existential threat where the U.S. border is a controllable annoyance. Big difference. Being a politician sometimes turns people into Captain Hyperbole and Trump does seem to have attained that rank. Blaming Trump is fair but remember that he achieved his majority without hiding his thoughts on Ukraine so trusting America to help seemed like a bit of a long shot anyway. Tighten your seatbelts. We’re all in for a bumpy ride and buyer’s remorse may have to wait four years.