Two Grumpy Old Men on Ukraine 🇺🇦

Two Grumpy Old Men on Ukraine 🇺🇦

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Two Grumpy Old Men on Ukraine's avatar
Two Grumpy Old Men on Ukraine
Feb 13, 2025

Thank you very much, appreciated

Reply
Share
Charlotte Miller's avatar
Charlotte Miller
Feb 13, 2025

How about NATO reforming without US? If Trump denies all assistance to Ukraine, then he/US has no say in the war, no negotiating power, no leadership role. Trump has given up that status. Europe goes it alone now and is much stronger for it. Kind of like that sports team always in turmoil because somebody insisted on the prima donna player being on the team. Get rid of the irritant and the whole team is better for it.

Reply
Share
4 replies by Two Grumpy Old Men on Ukraine and others
9 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Andersen & Bonner · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture