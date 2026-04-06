Two Grumpy Old Men on Ukraine 🇺🇦

Two Grumpy Old Men on Ukraine 🇺🇦

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Melanie Underwood's avatar
Melanie Underwood
5d

You neglect to mention the multiple war crimes committed by Netanyahu, which to my knowledge have also not been condemned by tRump.

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Tom van Doormaal's avatar
Tom van Doormaal
5d

Problem is we call it thinking: but that is not what Trump and Netanyahu do. They are shrewedly manoevring to stay out of prison. They combine that with the believe they are executing Gods will. They are differentiating between humans: some are animals, who deserve to be bombed to the Stone Age; the state of Israël can only exist when there is no Arab around, not even in rubble.

In the thirties people were trained in this way to see their fellow human beings. After a few years it was a base for mass murder.

Trump and Netayanahu form an unholy alliance: but Congress cannot intervene, because they are on holiday...

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