Two Grumpy Old Men on Ukraine 🇺🇦

Two Grumpy Old Men on Ukraine 🇺🇦

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Donald Sinclair Richardson's avatar
Donald Sinclair Richardson
Jul 20, 2025

Trump is a pathological liar and has been on Team Putin for a very long time. His government is collapsing, expect no aid from him or his lackeys.

Reply
Share
2 replies
John Maton's avatar
John Maton
Jul 20, 2025

It's difficult to understand how anybody with a functioning brain believes a word that Trump says about anything. The only solution is to donate more to Ukraine for drones.

Reply
Share
1 reply by Two Grumpy Old Men on Ukraine
15 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Andersen & Bonner · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture