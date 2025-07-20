BY MICHAEL ANDERSEN

(This is part 2 of a closer look at President Trump’s ´Big Announcement’ one week ago about Ukraine and Putin. Many naively applauded Trump’s apparent ‘change´ - his criticism of Putin and his promises of increased support for Ukraine. But a more serious analysis leaves one with more questions than answers. As is Donald Trump’s modus vivendi. Part 1 can be found here.)

It was blatantly obvious to anybody with internet access that you were lying about having changed your mind on Putin, Donald - but not having been fooled by him. “He’s fooled a lot of people. He fooled Clinton, Bush, Obama, Biden. He didn’t fool me.” Aha. Sure. You know, CNN was actually kind to you when they said that you were “re-writing history”, Donny. My grandmother called it lying.

“Putin really surprised a lot of people. He talks nice, and then he bombs everybody in the evening,¨ you said.

The fact is that - just as Kamala Harris predicted, Donald - Putin has eaten you for lunch, chewed you up and spat you out on a dirty Moscow sidewalk.

It was as blatantly obvious that you were lying about potentially slapping sanctions on your Russian thug-pal in 50 days if there is no peace or ceasefire with Ukraine by then. We have heard you blabber about sanctions since April, Donny. To be exact, this is the fifth time that you have beaten your chest, threatening Putin with sanctions. The first four times it never went beyond the posturing.

And all the while, Ukrainians keep dying. In June, Russia increased its attacks on civilians, firing more than 5,000 drones and rockets at Ukrainian residential areas. 232 people were killed and 1,343 injured.

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Possibly, the only truth you told last Monday, Donald, was that the Ukrainians “desperately need” Patriots. The Patriot anti-missile system is vital for Ukraine’s air-defense network, swatting down Russian missiles, drones and aircraft. The Patriot is the only system that can defend against Russian high-speed and ballistic missiles. Put bluntly - without the Patriot, it will be easier for Russian missiles to reach the big cities and kill even more Ukrainians in their beds every night.

But that statement - you Donald seemingly expressing empathy with the Ukrainians under daily bombardment - was followed by your most despicable and calculated lie, when you stated that “the Patriots are on their way”. Some Patriot missile defense systems should arrive in Ukraine “within days,” you promised the Ukrainians.

That is now one week ago. And - nothing.

Why? Because in reality, of course, your ‘Big Announcement’ show was mainly meant for a domestic audience. Throughout your election campaign, you stressed again and again ‘no more money for Ukraine’ and that Europe would have to pay for its own defense.

And, in effect, it will be Europe that will be buying these weapons from the U.S. and then giving them for free to Ukraine.

"It'll be business for us," Trump explained triumphantly, “they are going to pay us 100%, and that’s the way we want it.” (Each Patriot missile system costs $1 billion.)

With your miserable track record in mind, it was disappointing to see many of the leading media in the world happily took your word for all of this and ran happy-clappy headlines about ‘game changer’, ‘relief for Ukraine’ and so on. An excited BBC assuring us that:

“This is a significant moment,” the BBC concluded.

Curb contain your enthusiasm, London, please.

Because the very next day, the German Minister of Defense, Boris Pistorius, said that “no Patriot system would arrive in Kyiv for months,” meaning likely only after the tactically so crucial summer months.

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Kurt Volker, former U.S. ambassador to NATO and Trump’s Special Representative for Ukraine 2017-19, says Ukraine could ultimately receive 12 to 13 Patriot batteries, but it could easily take a year for them all to be delivered.

Trump also told reporters there was one country with 17 Patriots, some of which would go directly to Ukraine. But both German and Danish defense officials tell me that, in fact, no NATO member except the U.S. has that number of Patriot systems. I was told, off the record, that Germany has 6 (not 17). The Danish official added t, “17 is simply a number grabbed out of the blue, the president might as well have said 7 or 77 or 777, it’s just a circus put on for you guys in the media, that’s all.”

As Reuters analyzed on Wednesday, “Since the announcement, it has become clear Trump presented a framework - not a fleshed-out plan. How sizeable any support ends up being for Ukraine will depend on coming negotiations about who provides which equipment, according to 10 officials in the U.S. and Europe. The central question is who would donate the Patriot batteries, and when. ‘As always with these things, the devil is in the details,’ said one northern European ambassador in Washington.”

Ah. Now I get it, Donald, your promise that the Patriots will arrive in Ukraine “within days” is like your promise of “I will have this war finished within 24 hours after having taken office”, right? Pure BS, right? At best based on your lack of understanding of international politics, at worst just cynical lies to snatch the headlines.

During the “Big Announcement” on Monday, eight or nine NATO countries were explicitly mentioned as already being willing to pay for the Patriots - the UK, Germany, Finland, Denmark, Sweden, Norway, the Netherlands and Canada. But “high-ranking sources at two of those countries' embassies in the U.S. told Reuters they personally learned of the plan as it was announced. Even close U.S. allies appeared to learn of the proposal in real time.”

On Thursday, when I myself talked to diplomats working on these issues at four European embassies in Washington, nobody knew anything further about this ‘deal’. “Nobody was briefed in advance of the Trump game show,“ one Scandinavian diplomat told me, “and when we called them it seemed like nobody even within the administration itself had a clue. I have never seen anything like this in decades in diplomacy.”

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The leaders of the European Union were also less than impressed with the antics of the U.S. President. Kaja Kallas, EU foreign policy chief, was rather direct: “If we pay for these weapons, it's our support ... If you (Trump) promise to give the weapons, but say that somebody else is going to pay for it, it's not really given by you, is it?”

Other European leaders, among them German Chancellor Merz, made it clear that little has been agreed yet, not cost not numbers, nothing. “Germany wants to make a significant contribution to this. But we need to discuss the details with our partners as soon as possible.”

“Above all, we need clarity on how the US will replenish the weapons systems transferred by Europe … Ultimately, we must also maintain our own defense capabilities,” Merz stressed. Not ‘quite’ the done deal Trump was blasting about.

Several European countries, for example Denmark and Sweden, have agreed to participate in the ‘process’, but on Friday a high-ranking Danish diplomat told me, “look, we need to get these weapons systems to the Ukrainians, there is no doubt about that. But the way Trump and his cowboys are going about this risk derailing the whole idea. I wouldn’t mind a little less show and some more actual agreements, preferably on paper, as adults do.”

I don’t know why I am surprised by your duplicity, Donald. Ukrainians certainly aren’t. In a poll this Spring 89% of Ukrainians expressed a lack of trust in the U.S. President. Only 7% trusted him. That was a couple of months ago - since then, Trump has made excuses for the Russian dictator bombing playgrounds, schools and market squares, so by now, it’s probably difficult to find one single Ukrainian that trusts him.

A fact(or) that will be vitally important for the implementation of any future settlement. The chickens will come home to roost, Donald, they always do. But why should you care?