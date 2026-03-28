Two Grumpy Old Men on Ukraine 🇺🇦

Two Grumpy Old Men on Ukraine 🇺🇦

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John Maton's avatar
John Maton
Mar 28

It was clear to anyone with half a brain that Little Marco was lying in his speech. If there is a choice between Zelensky and Rubio / any member of the Orange Turd regime, of course Zelensky is always the one to be believed and trusted

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Hans Boserup, Dr.jur. 🇩🇰's avatar
Hans Boserup, Dr.jur. 🇩🇰
Mar 29

Response to Two Grumpy Old Men On Ukraine

Rubio is not the story. He is the signal.

What you are watching is not a man changing his mind. It is a system closing.

Closed systems behave in predictable ways:

They do not listen.

They do not adapt.

They translate reality until it fits their internal logic.

Trumpism does not need true believers.

It only needs alignment.

Rubio hasn’t “turned.” He has converged.

And convergence tells you something important:

Ukraine was never losing support because of battlefield outcomes.

It is losing priority because it does not fit the system’s incentives.

Ukraine requires endurance — time, production, alliances, guarantees.

Trump’s system requires resolution — speed, optics, closure.

Those two logics cannot coexist.

So the system resolves the contradiction the only way it can:

by redefining Ukraine from strategic partner to negotiation problem.

That is what Rubio is doing.

Not freelancing. Not drifting. Translating.

And once that translation is complete, policy follows.

But here is the part that matters:

Wars like this are not decided inside a White House.

They are decided in production lines, logistics chains, energy flows, and alliances that outlast political cycles.

The U.S. system may contract.

The Western system has not.

Europe is rearming.

The Gulf is entering the defence-industrial space.

Ukraine is exporting warfare itself.

That is not what losing looks like.

It is what system displacement looks like.

And when one system closes, another one expands.

Ukraine is not losing its last friend.

It is forcing the map of who its real friends are to redraw itself — in real time.

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