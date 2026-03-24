Two Grumpy Old Men on Ukraine 🇺🇦

Two Grumpy Old Men on Ukraine 🇺🇦

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Sabrina Haake's avatar
Sabrina Haake
Mar 24

just when I thought I couldn't be more embarrassed by the morons in charge here in the US. turning our backs on Ukraine is on the short list as one of the most shameful things the US has ever done. if trump leaves office before detonating nuclear weapons I'll be surprised. glad reason still prevails in some parts of the world, sorry it no longer does in mine (thanks to Fox News)

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JK's avatar
JK
Mar 24

As a Dane living abroad I'm very pleased to se my birth country supporting Ukraine. Keep going

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