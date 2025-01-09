Two Grumpy Old Men on Ukraine 🇺🇦

Two Grumpy Old Men on Ukraine 🇺🇦

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John Maton's avatar
John Maton
Jan 9, 2025

Excellent thank you

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Terry Cook's avatar
Terry Cook
Jan 9, 2025

Any insight on what a post Putin Russia might look like?

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