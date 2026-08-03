Two Grumpy Old Men on Ukraine 🇺🇦

Two Grumpy Old Men on Ukraine 🇺🇦

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John D Grove's avatar
John D Grove
4d

Very astute and realistic assessment of what accounts for justice for Ukraine in a world where the guilty avoid it and we don’t have the will to actually occupy And defeat Russia.

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1 reply by Two Grumpy Old Men on Ukraine
Milan's avatar
Milan
4d

I so much hope you are wrong about part of this… but I am sure about part that Ukrainian will not accept it if that is the case… but you are for sure right about what could, with big chances, happen… I just so much hope that Russians will finally be take accountable… otherwise we will see something similar very soon (I suppose not with Ukraine, since I do not believe that they will forget this soon and stop arming them selfs and prepare for next time)

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