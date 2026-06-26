Two Grumpy Old Men on Ukraine 🇺🇦

Two Grumpy Old Men on Ukraine 🇺🇦

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Through The Meat Grinder's avatar
Through The Meat Grinder
1d

A gross abuse of humanity. These are obvious war crimes..

In Iraq, when an IED went off, we knew there was a sniper or ambush, or secondary IED waiting for the recovery crew. It's impossible for humans to fully scan for threats while helping wounded teammates. A cowardly enemy uses this weakness to end more lives.

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Abhcán's avatar
Abhcán
1d

The russian double tap tactic to kill Ukrainian emergency services is a vile one.

"More drone attacks in the same area wounded three male utility workers (29, 39 & 55) and two male police officers (22 & 32). A drone attack also wounded a 45-year-old man, who was about to be evacuated by medics, but another drone struck the group, wounding two male medics (51 & 62)."

https://brendankelley.substack.com/p/kherson-weekly-15-21-june-2026

"The Russians’ “Double-Tap” Strike Tactics (Tribunal for Putin, June 5th)"

https://ukraineinformationgroup.substack.com/p/news-from-ukraine-bulletin-199

https://t4pua.org/en/3173

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