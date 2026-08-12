Two Grumpy Old Men on Ukraine 🇺🇦

Two Grumpy Old Men on Ukraine 🇺🇦

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Milan's avatar
Milan
4h

I have experienced something similar while visiting Ukraine, especially after 2014, unity and feeling belonging to your country was palpable… And that was big contrast with my own country, Serbia, which spent ‘90 in war and was full of propaganda and Russian influence mixed with Serbian flavor… it is amazing what these 10 years of freedom provided to young Ukrainian generations and how much it shaped them in positive way… and I also think that Ukraine has chance to win (even it is far from guarantied), and become one of the best countries to live after…

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sasha's avatar
sasha
2h

Really excellent column

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