The film American comedy Home Alone (1990)

BY NATALIIA BUSHKOVSKA

There’s a chasm between my childhood and my children’s childhood.

I grew up in the 90s, when Ukraine had only just gained independence. It was a period of shortages of everything, starting with basic foodstuffs.

But at the very same time, information about how the rest of the world lived came flooding into the post-Soviet countries.

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We watched American films, flicked through German or Polish magazines that had somehow, by some miracle, found their way into our mothers’ hands and were passed from friend to friend, from neighbour to neighbour.

I would leaf through these magazines, watch these films, and quite literally live in another world.

My mum had a German OTTO catalogue. And I’d flick through it, perfectly aware that buying anything from it wasn’t just a matter of not having the money — there was no physical way to do it at all.

So that catalogue was simply a portal into a world of dreams.

What I loved looking at most was the toys and girls’ dresses section. I remember so vividly a pair of nylon tights with flowers, and a pink dress with frills on one of the girl models. I dreamed of that so much!

The German OTTO post order catalogue in the 1990s

And when I started Year 1, my mum somehow managed to get hold of nylon tights! They weren’t as pretty as in the photo, but they were nylon tights all the same, and white ones at that. There was no limit to my happiness. I tore them on my very first day of school and cried bitterly, but my mum didn’t even scold me — she just somehow managed to mend them.

And I must have watched Home Alone dozens of times, dreaming that one day I too would be able to order pizza delivered to my house. Back then, that was simply, physically impossible.

Now I love watching my own children’s reactions when they ask me about my childhood.

“Mum, what pizza did you like ordering when you were little?” “When I was little, there was no pizza delivery.” “How?” “That’s just how it was.” “That’s awful!”

The way Ukraine has developed over the course of a couple of decades looks like a miracle, in retrospect.

Cafés that reeked horribly of cheap instant coffee, with drunks sitting at grimy tables, have given way to third-wave coffee shops — cosy places with exquisite desserts and quality coffee. There are even such places in my own poor neighbourhood, where I spent my childhood and which was once considered terrifyingly dangerous.

Most of the modern Ukrainian children are barely surprised by anything abroad any more. They have everything, and sometimes the range of Ukrainian products is better than in some countries abroad, and the quality is higher too.

Throughout my whole childhood I heard that leaving the country was like winning a lucky ticket. And now my children, who live under bombs, categorically don’t want to go anywhere. Only on holiday — they do love to travel.

As a very young student I desperately wanted to look up to any country other than my own. The USA in particular was considered an incredible country!

And today my 12-year-old son says: who wants to go to the USA now, while Trump’s there?

Despite the hardships of their childhood, my kids see their country as a hero. And that’s something you simply can’t buy through economic development alone.

I too, gradually, came to have nylon tights, I could order pizza, I began to appreciate good coffee — but to appreciate my own country, I walked an incredibly long road. And I was lucky to have the right books, people, teachers along the way.

Not everyone was so lucky.

And I still see people of my generation suffering from what all post-colonial nations suffer from — a sense of inferiority. And how utterly incomprehensible that feeling is to our children.

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That gives me hope that Ukraine, after the victory (and yes, I believe there will be one), will have an entirely different generation — one that will finish what our forebears began.

And all of this will not have been in vain.

Nataliia Bushkovska is a Kyiv-based journalist, mother of two, and she writes about motherhood, food, healthcare, everyday life, and resistance in a country at war. Small human stories from the capital living between air alarms, homework, and hope. Nataliia’s work can also be found here.