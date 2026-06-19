Two Grumpy Old Men on Ukraine 🇺🇦

Two Grumpy Old Men on Ukraine 🇺🇦

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KMH's avatar
KMH
Jun 19

This essay is a shining example of the unique and valuable gems of insight available on Substack — hope it leads many people to upgrade to paid subscriptions. Unlike most of what’s on the intertubes, it leaves you feeling slightly less ignorant than before you read it.

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Abhcán
Jun 19

Putin is a product of russian culture and russian imperialism. All the excuses of kremlin propagandists, paid shills, and useful idiots don't change that reality.

https://chakhoyan.substack.com/p/the-bloodsoaked-lexicon-of-russian

https://endrussia.today/p/matryoshka-of-lies-the-confusion

https://efdavies.substack.com/p/anti-putin-does-not-mean-anti-imperial

https://www.bettedangerous.com/p/slava-ukraini-exposing-a-century

https://trypilla.substack.com/p/make-russia-small-again

https://radicaldumpling161.substack.com/p/how-soviet-romanticization-fuels

https://mountainrunner.substack.com/p/the-rhyming-of-history-and-russian

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