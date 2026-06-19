BY ALEXEY ULKO

When observing contemporary Russian political commentators, thinkers, parliamentarians and other public figures, I rarely have any questions for the individuals themselves.

Figures such as Alexey Zhuravlev, a right-wing legislator and former engineer who publicly advocates for total “victory” through the complete annihilation of frontline Ukrainian cities and their populations, are cruel, grotesque yet recognisable and predictable.

He articulates these extremist positions while wearing a Che Guevara t-shirt complete with a red star, an ambiguity that comfortably sits between cultural appropriation and a bizarre ideological revelation of coherence.

My primary concern, however, does not lie with him as an isolated individual or anyone like him. He represents an ageing, carefully presented but fundamentally radicalised figure who operates merely as a symptom of a deeper malaise. He is the distinct product of a prolonged historical process, shaped over many decades by a highly specific sociological milieu.

My substantive inquiry instead addresses the thousands of individuals who inadvertently contributed to the cultivation of such a worldview in a particular individual.

This includes the conventional support structures of life, let’s say in Voronezh: well-meaning parents, dedicated schoolteachers, loyal childhood friends and professional colleagues. These ostensibly ordinary people introduced him (and millions of others) to the canonical works of Tolstoy and Pushkin, alongside the classic Soviet cinematic corpus, all of which are conventionally studied in Russia and internationally as part of a civilised heritage. Yet this identical environment systematically reproduces these figures seen as “extremists,” but far from being statistical anomalies, they represent the cultural baseline.

The current war in Ukraine is only the catastrophic manifestation of this underlying intentionality rather than its primary cause.

Though tragic, the war remains entirely logical when viewed as the organic expression of the Russian and Soviet cultural frameworks that engineered it.

While the majority of those within this culture do not personally execute POWs, even the millions participating in the invasion and the vast numbers supporting it do not constitute the core of the problem.

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They are manifestations of a generational cultural mechanism that reliably reproduces these precise attitudes over the years in different political contexts.

The fundamental academic challenge lies in how we analyse and evaluate a culture that continuously generates such existential hostility.

Including but not limited to the explicit desire to eliminate civilian populations across the Donbas. It is striking to observe the persistent superficiality of European / American cultural analysis, which largely evades this systemic issue. Dominant commentary remains restricted to naive formulations regarding “Putin’s war”, even as reports document Russian soldiers executing POWs and non-combatants or deliberately targeting emergency workers in secondary missile strikes. International organisations acknowledge that these double-tap attacks are not isolated instances of spontaneous cruelty but systematic practices sanctioned at the top and readily executed by men; however, these findings are never treated as exposures of a specific Russian attitude towards the self and the external world, deeply embedded within an established cultural logic.

The war itself and the crimes against humanity committed there reveals a recognisable structural pattern that is frequently overlooked by cultural researchers.

Despite these visible patterns, mainstream scholarship has failed to produce a profound institutional analysis of how this specific intentionality has been socially constructed. Instead, the discourse relies on reductive clichés concerning state propaganda and disinformation, neglecting the deeper structural reality.

This analytical and ethical blindness leads to remarkable priorities within academia. Scholars of Russian literature continue to debate the precise interpretation of dialogues between Pierre Bezukhov and Andrei Bolkonsky, whilst art historians meticulously trace personal connections between modernist architects in Siberia.

Concurrently, responsibility for geopolitical violence is attributed exclusively to the Kremlin, demonstrating an extraordinary failure to connect cultural production with tangible societal outcomes.

The conventional academic discourse happily takes for granted that these individual scholars, artists and historical writers did not commit atrocities and therefore cannot be held responsible for the war which is awful but is fought somewhere out there.

What we are not seeing is an analysis that centres on the broader environment that enables tens of millions of Russian citizens to endorse or participate in large-scale state violence, an analysis of the reasons why and how this framework maintains its resilience across different political eras and institutional configurations.

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Paradoxically, in Britain, intellectuals express profound and sincere outrage at domestic populist figures such as Tommy Robinson or Rupert Lowe, failing to recognise that within the contemporary Russian political spectrum, such individuals would be categorised as moderate, restrained and practically liberal thinkers.

To rectify this analytical deficit, scholarship must insist on rigorous critical reflection, for example regarding the monopolistic role that Marxism-Leninism played in structuring Soviet intellectual life. By framing itself not merely as an elective theory but as an absolute, scientific worldview and the singular path to human liberation and truth, it automatically invalidated all alternative perspectives. This structural rigidity is evident in Soviet-era monographs on twentieth-century modernism. Authors who were clearly capable of sophisticated aesthetic engagement were nevertheless compelled to conclude that these artistic movements were decadent or inherently hostile to the public interest. These mandatory invocations of the Communist Party as the final arbiter of truth were not merely superficial gestures as is conveniently believed. The relentless performative repetition of these ideological formulas, even when enacted without genuine personal conviction, gradually reordered the internal cognitive habits of the intelligentsia, effectively structuring their long-term intellectual parameters.

This practice fostered a broader tradition anchored by the unexamined premise that the Russian / Soviet state was permanently infallible, universally just and perpetually besieged by external adversaries, a condition that paradoxically confirmed its moral superiority.

Often this was less a militant conviction than a default cognitive and affective baseline, a background assumption requiring no justification that fused traditional Russian imperial exceptionalism with its Soviet successor.

This internalised sense of infallibility becomes evident not only in the extreme rhetoric of contemporary ideologues like Dugin or Soloviev but also in routine discussions concerning Russia’s position relative to the so-called “West”.

The analytical imprecision begins with the nearly universal assumption that “Russia” represents an equivalent metaphysical entity to the “West”, despite possessing an economy comparable in size to Italy and fewer top-tier universities than Switzerland.

Let me emphasise that the myth of a distinct civilisational alternative persists across many disciplines: the concept of a vast continental Russian civilisation operating independently from both “Western” and “Asian” structural paradigms and serving as a natural cultural bridge (synthesis) between the two.

This notion has become so deeply ingrained that it is repeated without critical scrutiny, treating the contemporary Russian state as an unmediated continuation of its nineteenth-century or Soviet predecessors, despite the fact that the continuity is primarily nominal and the underlying socioeconomic substance has transformed.

This metaphysical exceptionalism is further reinforced by a model of continental imperialism that shares structural similarities with the historical trajectories of China or certain Islamic empires, contrasting sharply with the maritime imperial models of Britain or the United States which receive all the decolonial criticism.

Comprehending how these distinct imperial / colonial frameworks operate, and how culture functions as an instrument within them, is essential for any serious contemporary analysis.

It is equally critical to investigate why collective identification remains significantly more pronounced within this Russophone tradition than in most European societies, and how this collective priority continues to dictate cultural behaviour often disregarding political preferences.

These foundational questions are rarely scrutinised by specialists and this lack of self-reflection within a range of disciplines prevents a comprehensive understanding of how this culture was assembled and why it replicates specific behavioural archetypes.

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To give just one example, this intellectual omission is made particularly visible through the shifting yet revealing deployment of the term “Russia” itself, which undergoes significant conceptual slippage between English and Russian usage.

For native speakers, a clear distinction exists between “russkie”, denoting ethnic identity, and “rossiyane”, signifying political citizenship.

In English discourse, the singular term “Russians” conflates ethnic identity, civic belonging, cultural identity and state action, creating an analytical ambiguity that subsequently influences domestic perceptions.

When it is remarked that “the Russians were the first to launch a human into space”, the phrase implies an entire populace acting as a singular collective subject. However, using technically more correct terms “the Soviets” would alter the meaning entirely, as “the Soviet people” constituted a deliberate political construct rather than an organic ethnocultural identity so important in the “first in the space” narrative.

Consequently, the term “Russians” operates across multiple contradictory registers but nearly always carries with it the connotation of cultural exceptionalism and self-aggrandisement. This asymmetry encourages a problematic amalgamation of distinct categories, visible in expressions concerning ethnic minorities in Central Asia, twentieth-century scientific, technological achievements or cultural production.

One example illustrates particularly well how these linguistic and ideological mechanisms operate in the description of reality. Although the Baikonur cosmodrome is located in Kazakhstan, in the Russophone sphere it was never described as such in the official mythology of the Soviet space programme, so the first man in space became emphatically “Soviet” or in other words, simply “Russian”.

The same pattern applies to the T-34 tank, one of the central symbols of the Soviet military might in the Second World War, which was designed and initially produced in Kharkiv in Ukraine, yet is never regarded as a “Ukrainian” tank.

The Li-2 transport aircraft, produced in Tashkent in Uzbekistan under licence from the American Douglas DC-3, could be acknowledged as a licensed model, but it was never considered an “Uzbek” plane and so on.

This selective use of ethnic labels reveals a deeper immanent hierarchy. Although the Soviet Union proclaimed equality of its ethnic groups, many of which had been granted some form of national statehood, this equality was confined to narrow folkloristic or traditionalist forms of culture, while anything associated with modernity, technology or state power was automatically and implicitly coded as “Russian” and functioned as the ostensibly neutral and universal category that absorbed everything Soviet, which made it entirely natural to replace “Soviet” with “Russian” in phrases such as “the Russians launched the first man into space”, “Russian tanks” or “Russian planes”.

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By contrast, attributing these achievements to the ethnic groups or national republics where they were actually designed and produced would have been treated as a kind of dangerous ideological deviation. The linguistic habit of calling all major Soviet accomplishments “Russian” (and vice versa) was therefore not accidental but reflected a deeper cultural logic in which Russianness was positioned as the normative centre and the source of benevolent colonial gift and all other identities were relegated to the margins. Each reference to “Russianness” therefor denotes a fundamentally different entity, yet they collapse metonymically into a single continuous historical subject.

The distinction between “Russian” and “Soviet” has been extensively examined by some Central Asian, Caucasian and post-Soviet identity scholars, yet their insights remain confined to specialised subfields rather than informing a broader analytical framework. By treating epistemic violence and decolonial paradigms, such as identity politics, linguistic erasure, heritage loss and alternative epistemologies, as discrete research topics, mainstream scholarship evades a foundational challenge to its own categorical assumptions.

Consequently, wider academic discourse continues to rely on reductive binaries like “Russia and the West” or isolated cultural critiques, failing to integrate these crucial perspectives that would enable transformation of the structural core of Russian, Slavonic, Central Asian and post-Soviet studies into something else. This disciplinary fragmentation ensures that the precise mechanisms of hybrid warfare and sharp power, whereby cultural narratives, linguistic habits and symbolic hierarchies are weaponised for geopolitical effect, often remain unacknowledged in dominant analyses.

To address this analytical deficit, we need robust, integrated approaches that position these regional and disciplinary insights not as peripheral anomalies, but as central to understanding how cultural identity, imperial legacies and contemporary aggression intersect.

Only by situating these questions within a broader intellectual framework can the field confront its systemic contradictions and re-evaluate the deep-seated assumptions that have long obscured the structural reality of cultural production in this part of the world.

Alexey Ulko, Fellow of the Oxford Nizami Ganjavi Centre, an art critic and filmmaker based in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

His current research focuses on several interconnected areas. One strand is the framework he describes as the “five dimensions of culture”, which offers a way of approaching contemporary art history in Central Asia. Closely related to this is his work on the cultural dynamics of the present moment, interpreted as a form of hybrid war involving multiple actors and multiple layers of influence. This perspective requires moving beyond the increasingly dated conceptual vocabulary of both post-Soviet and (de)colonial studies and developing more robust and analytically rigorous frameworks capable of addressing the complexity of current cultural processes.