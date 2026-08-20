Two Grumpy Old Men on Ukraine 🇺🇦

Two Grumpy Old Men on Ukraine 🇺🇦

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oksana dresler's avatar
oksana dresler
17hEdited

THIS news did brighten my day a bit! Hope springs eternal that he found his new home! I'd be careful of windows if were him, but go for it Ye! and Bianca too!

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Freddie Baudat's avatar
Freddie Baudat
18h

Ye-hole. Great, yet another ye-hole explaining away, but notably not apologizing for, prolonged and planned antagonistic behavior, with brain disorders, neither of which is interfering with the high-stress job of performing in large venues.

BTW: who wants to meet Putin?! 🤮

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