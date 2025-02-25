Two Grumpy Old Men on Ukraine 🇺🇦

Two Grumpy Old Men on Ukraine 🇺🇦

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Two Grumpy Old Men on Ukraine
Feb 25, 2025

Thank you, you're welcome

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Patris's avatar
Patris
Feb 27, 2025

Next time let’s elect a president with this kind of intelligence and integrity.

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