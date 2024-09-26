Two Grumpy Old Men on Ukraine 🇺🇦

Two Grumpy Old Men on Ukraine 🇺🇦

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Danny Abrahams's avatar
Danny Abrahams
Sep 26, 2024

To watch that video and still vote for that literally ignorant imbecilic moron is an indictment of how far the USA has decayed . All that was missing was a huge red neon flashing arrow pointing down at Trump with the words Putins Puppet

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John Maton's avatar
John Maton
Sep 26, 2024

I have the feeling he is getting desperate and becoming increasingly unhinged. What is most disturbing is the fact that so many people are eager to put someone with a criminal record in the White House. None of this helps Ukraine. The EU and other Nato countries will not dessert Ukraine. I have faith in that.

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