Two Grumpy Old Men on Ukraine 🇺🇦

Two Grumpy Old Men on Ukraine 🇺🇦

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March 2026

Ukraine has lost its last friend in Trump’s regime
A sign of hard times to come: Little Marco Rubio was supposed to be the reassuring one. But now Rubio has succumbed to Trump's view: Ukraine is a burden…
  Two Grumpy Old Men on Ukraine
Russian bombs do not stop the music in Lviv
A couple of hours after Russian bombs had blown out all the windows, the people running the Organ Hall had swept up the broken glass and were staging…
  Two Grumpy Old Men on Ukraine
13:46
Ukraine is not much of a topic in the Danish elections - because the Danes' support for Ukraine is solid.
The Danes go to the polls on March 24. But almost all political parties and a big majority of the population are happy with Denmark sending more support…
  Two Grumpy Old Men on Ukraine
Childhood and War (part 1): The Natives of a New World
In her column this week, Nataliia Bushkovska writes about having to wake up your kids early one morning to tell them: “The war has started!" - and then…
  Two Grumpy Old Men on Ukraine
Diary of a Female Soldier (entry four): International Women's Day
8 March: Nia - a Belarusian lawyer turned Ukrainian soldier - writes about why she chose to become a drone pilot and about how reality has changed the…
  Two Grumpy Old Men on Ukraine
The Donroe Doctrine: How Trump’s Foreign Policy Repudiates the Rules-Based Order and Makes the World Less Safe
Eileen O'Connor analyzes how President Trump is dismantling the UN, NATO, trade deals, US soft power and standing, even Ukraine. While beating his…
  Two Grumpy Old Men on Ukraine

February 2026

Diary of a Female Soldier (entry three)
This week, Nia - a Belarusian lawyer turned Ukrainian soldier - writes about digging new dugouts near the front, in the cold and the mud - and how all…
  Two Grumpy Old Men on Ukraine
‘Kherson: Human Safari’ film shown at the Munich Security Conference
“Drone technology is way ahead of our laws,” says filmmaker Zarina Zabrisky who is now pushing for western legislation to hold Russia responsible, as…
  Two Grumpy Old Men on Ukraine
17:38
10 paradoxes of turning 40 during a war
This week, our Ukrainian playwright writes about - simultaneously - being a barista, a pub waitress, a gardener, a dog nanny, a cleaner. And a…
  Two Grumpy Old Men on Ukraine
[OPEN LETTER] Trump - and Americans - are paying tribute to Putin. A war criminal.
Why does nobody - people or politicians - tell Trump that this is not OK? This is not about party politics, it is about decency and dignity v savagery…
  Two Grumpy Old Men on Ukraine
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